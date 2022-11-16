Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after his heroics in the Vikings’ dramatic comeback win over the Buffalo Bills at the weekend.

Justin Jefferson was named NFC offensive player of the week. He had a pretty good game Sunday if I remember right. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 16, 2022

Jefferson had 10 catches for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Jefferson also made what will likely go down as catch of the season, and certainly the best of his career so far.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

The catch was sensational, a one-handed grab for 32 yards that kept the game alive. If he doesn’t catch that, the Bills would have been able to see out the game and run down the clock.

Jefferson had four catches of at least 20 yards, the most in the NFL for Week 1. His 193 yards are also the moat in a game this season, and his most since making nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Weekly awards have been a regular occurrence for the Vikings this season, who are off to an 8-1 start.