NFL News and Rumors

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
1 min read
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after his heroics in the Vikings’ dramatic comeback win over the Buffalo Bills at the weekend. 

Jefferson had 10 catches for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Jefferson also made what will likely go down as catch of the season, and certainly the best of his career so far.

The catch was sensational, a one-handed grab for 32 yards that kept the game alive. If he doesn’t catch that, the Bills would have been able to see out the game and run down the clock.

Jefferson had four catches of at least 20 yards, the most in the NFL for Week 1. His 193 yards are also the moat in a game this season, and his most since making nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Weekly awards have been a regular occurrence for the Vikings this season, who are off to an 8-1 start.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
How Bad is Bill Belichick’s Coaching Tree?

How Bad is Bill Belichick’s Coaching Tree?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL To Expand International Series With Games In Spain & France
NFL To Expand International Series With Games In Spain & France
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs
Top five performers from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Heinicke Should Be The Washington Commanders’ Starting QB
Taylor Heinicke Should Be The Washington Commanders’ Starting QB
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Brandon Marshall goes off on Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels
Brandon Marshall Goes Off On Raiders’ Head Coach Josh McDaniels
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Twitter Wants Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels Fired
NFL Twitter Wants Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels Fired
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2022
NFL News and Rumors
The New Orleans Saints Are In Rock Bottom
The New Orleans Saints Are In Rock Bottom
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 14 2022
More News
Arrow to top