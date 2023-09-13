NFL News and Rumors

Vikings Vs. Eagles: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video kicks off with a battle of NFC teams as the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) travel to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). Both teams underperformed in Week 1, so expect Minnesota and Philadelphia to come out firing. Who will win Thursday night’s showdown? Below, we explore the Vikings vs. Eagles odds for Thursday Night Football and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

NFL Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Odds

Which team is favored to win on Thursday night? The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Eagles as a 6.5-point (-107) favorite.

The Eagles are going to be missing multiple starters, including RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), and S Reed Blakenship (ribs). DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) is questionable.

For Minnesota, C Garret Bradbury (back) is out. That’s not a good sign, considering Philadelphia has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Play
Moneyline +225 -265 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-113) -6.5 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49 (-112) Under 49 (-108) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Predictions And Picks

Eagles -6.5 (-107)

After jumping out to a 16-0 lead, the Eagles looked like they would blow out the Patriots. However, the offense was MIA the rest of the game, managing only three field goals the rest of the way.

For Minnesota, their offense was humming, especially the passing game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, while Justin Jefferson continued to assert his dominance on his way to nine catches and 150 yards. Rookie Jordan Addison chipped in 61 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings outgained the Bucs by 127 yards, but three costly turnovers led to the loss.

With two members of the Eagles secondary out, Cousins should be able to find success through the air. The question involves the offensive line and if they can protect Cousins without their starting center.

The Eagles may have trouble slowing down the Vikings’ passing attack, but Philly’s offense should have no problem driving down the field on Minnesota’s defense.

As long as the Eagles don’t take their foot off the gas like they did against New England, Philadelphia should get whatever they want on offense against a suspect Minnesota defense. If the line stays under a touchdown, the Eagles should cover.

Bet on Eagles -6.5 (-107) at BetOnline

NFL Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Best Prop Bets

TJ Hockenson Over 5.5 Receptions (+110)

Sticking with the theme of the Vikings’ passing attack, tight end T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Since joining Minnesota, Hockenson has averaged more than eight targets per game.

Last week, the Eagles defense allowed Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki to combine for eight catches, 92 yards, and one touchdown. Hockenson should be able to find similar success.

Bet on T.J. Hockenson Over 5.5 receptions (+110) at BetOnline

Jordan Addison Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

With two injuries in the secondary, the Eagles must divert all of their attention to containing Jefferson, who was unstoppable in Week 1. That should free up Addison, who went for 61 yards receiving, with the majority coming on a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Addison will most likely have a backup DB on him the entire night. As long as Cousins has time to throw, Addison should be able to thrive in 1-on-1 matchups.

Bet on Jordan Addison Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best TNF Prop Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
NFL News and Rumors
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out For The First Time On Instagram Since Suffering Season-Ending Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13min
NFL News and Rumors
Stetson Bennett
Los Angeles Rams Put Quarterback Stetson Bennett On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
The 49ers take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Signs On For Season 2 Of Netflix “Quarterback” Docuseries
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers Brady Christensen in blocking drill (1)
Panthers Roundup: OL Brady Christensen Goes On IR; Jaycee Horn Suffers ‘Serious’ Injury; Andy Dalton’s First Save
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Leonard-Fournette-and-Kareem-Hunt
Running Backs Kareem Hunt And Leonard Fournette Are Still Free Agents
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady
Will Tom Brady Be The Next QB Of The New York Jets?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
More News
Arrow to top