Thursday Night Football on Prime Video kicks off with a battle of NFC teams as the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) travel to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). Both teams underperformed in Week 1, so expect Minnesota and Philadelphia to come out firing. Who will win Thursday night’s showdown? Below, we explore the Vikings vs. Eagles odds for Thursday Night Football and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

NFL Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Odds

Which team is favored to win on Thursday night? The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Eagles as a 6.5-point (-107) favorite.

The Eagles are going to be missing multiple starters, including RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), and S Reed Blakenship (ribs). DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) is questionable.

For Minnesota, C Garret Bradbury (back) is out. That’s not a good sign, considering Philadelphia has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Predictions And Picks

The #Eagles accounted for the three quickest defenders by interior pass rush get-off in Week 1 (min. 15 pass rushes) 😬 Garrett Bradbury has been listed as a DNP the last 2 practices. Not ideal… pic.twitter.com/0LKrZP7SFc — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 12, 2023

Eagles -6.5 (-107)

After jumping out to a 16-0 lead, the Eagles looked like they would blow out the Patriots. However, the offense was MIA the rest of the game, managing only three field goals the rest of the way.

For Minnesota, their offense was humming, especially the passing game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, while Justin Jefferson continued to assert his dominance on his way to nine catches and 150 yards. Rookie Jordan Addison chipped in 61 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings outgained the Bucs by 127 yards, but three costly turnovers led to the loss.

With two members of the Eagles secondary out, Cousins should be able to find success through the air. The question involves the offensive line and if they can protect Cousins without their starting center.

The Eagles may have trouble slowing down the Vikings’ passing attack, but Philly’s offense should have no problem driving down the field on Minnesota’s defense.

As long as the Eagles don’t take their foot off the gas like they did against New England, Philadelphia should get whatever they want on offense against a suspect Minnesota defense. If the line stays under a touchdown, the Eagles should cover.

NFL Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Best Prop Bets

TJ Hockenson Over 5.5 Receptions (+110)

Sticking with the theme of the Vikings’ passing attack, tight end T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Since joining Minnesota, Hockenson has averaged more than eight targets per game.

Last week, the Eagles defense allowed Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki to combine for eight catches, 92 yards, and one touchdown. Hockenson should be able to find similar success.

Jordan Addison Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

With two injuries in the secondary, the Eagles must divert all of their attention to containing Jefferson, who was unstoppable in Week 1. That should free up Addison, who went for 61 yards receiving, with the majority coming on a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Addison will most likely have a backup DB on him the entire night. As long as Cousins has time to throw, Addison should be able to thrive in 1-on-1 matchups.

