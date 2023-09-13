NFL News and Rumors

Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best TNF Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video heads to Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) in a battle of two of the best teams in the NFC from a season ago. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite. If you’re looking for prop bets, we have you covered. Below, we list player props for the Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Justin Jefferson Over 7.5 Receptions (+114)

It’s never a bad idea to bet on the best wide receiver in football.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson comes into Week 2 fresh off a nine-catch, 150-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings’ passing attack in Week 1 combined for 33 catches, 344 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings will look to exploit a makeshift Eagles secondary that will be missing CB James Bradberry and S Reed Blankenship.

Jefferson draws a tough matchup with DB Darius Slay, who held Jefferson to zero catches in last year’s matchup. While being guarded by other Eagles’ defenders, Jefferson had six catches.

However, the Vikings will likely throw the ball all night because of the Eagles’ strong front seven, with Jefferson getting most of the targets.

Bet on Justin Jefferson Over 7.5 receptions (+114) at BetOnline

Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 Receptions (+100)

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had an unusual day against the New England Patriots, finishing with zero catches on one target.

For a TE as talented as Goedert, he will not put up another goose egg against the Vikings. In last season’s matchup against the Vikings, Goedert finished with five catches.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he “never wants to come away from a game with Dallas Goedert not having a catch.” Sirianni emphasized that he will make it a “concern” to get Goedert the ball more.

You heard it from the coach’s mouth. Goedert is going to get the ball more on Thursday.

Bet on Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 Receptions (+100) at BetOnline

Jalen Hurts Over 46.5 Yards (-114)

Jalen Hurts was not himself against the New England Patriots, finishing with 170 yards passing, 37 yards rushing, and one passing touchdown.

Hurts’ struggles can be attributed to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who is still the best at taking away the strengths of the best player.

Hurts rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns in 2022’s matchup. Despite the short week, Hurts should be much better on the ground against a weaker Vikings defense.

Bet on Jalen Hurts Over 46.5 (-114) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury

Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out For The First Time On Instagram Since Suffering Season-Ending Injury

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14min
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Vikings Vs. Eagles: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  29min
NFL News and Rumors
Stetson Bennett
Los Angeles Rams Put Quarterback Stetson Bennett On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
The 49ers take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Signs On For Season 2 Of Netflix “Quarterback” Docuseries
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers Brady Christensen in blocking drill (1)
Panthers Roundup: OL Brady Christensen Goes On IR; Jaycee Horn Suffers ‘Serious’ Injury; Andy Dalton’s First Save
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Leonard-Fournette-and-Kareem-Hunt
Running Backs Kareem Hunt And Leonard Fournette Are Still Free Agents
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady
Will Tom Brady Be The Next QB Of The New York Jets?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
More News
Arrow to top