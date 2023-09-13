Thursday Night Football on Prime Video heads to Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) in a battle of two of the best teams in the NFC from a season ago. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite. If you’re looking for prop bets, we have you covered. Below, we list player props for the Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Player Props

🟣 Randy Moss (25 years, 256 days)

🟣 Justin Jefferson (24 years, 86 days)@JJettas2 is the youngest player ever to reach 25 career 100-yard receiving games pic.twitter.com/NYK7F3P39u — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 13, 2023

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Justin Jefferson Over 7.5 Receptions (+114)

It’s never a bad idea to bet on the best wide receiver in football.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson comes into Week 2 fresh off a nine-catch, 150-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings’ passing attack in Week 1 combined for 33 catches, 344 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings will look to exploit a makeshift Eagles secondary that will be missing CB James Bradberry and S Reed Blankenship.

Jefferson draws a tough matchup with DB Darius Slay, who held Jefferson to zero catches in last year’s matchup. While being guarded by other Eagles’ defenders, Jefferson had six catches.

However, the Vikings will likely throw the ball all night because of the Eagles’ strong front seven, with Jefferson getting most of the targets.

Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 Receptions (+100)

Nick Sirianni explaining the involvement of Dallas Goedert in Game 1. His exclusive postgame interview with Mike Quick coming up @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/x8qjAhNXiU — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) September 11, 2023

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had an unusual day against the New England Patriots, finishing with zero catches on one target.

For a TE as talented as Goedert, he will not put up another goose egg against the Vikings. In last season’s matchup against the Vikings, Goedert finished with five catches.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he “never wants to come away from a game with Dallas Goedert not having a catch.” Sirianni emphasized that he will make it a “concern” to get Goedert the ball more.

You heard it from the coach’s mouth. Goedert is going to get the ball more on Thursday.

Jalen Hurts Over 46.5 Yards (-114)

Jalen Hurts can escape a collapsing pocket like no other QB in the league. His pocket presence and awareness is off the charts.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Zm9W1RNfSk — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) September 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts was not himself against the New England Patriots, finishing with 170 yards passing, 37 yards rushing, and one passing touchdown.

Hurts’ struggles can be attributed to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who is still the best at taking away the strengths of the best player.

Hurts rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns in 2022’s matchup. Despite the short week, Hurts should be much better on the ground against a weaker Vikings defense.

