Week 2 of the NFL season begins on Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will air on Prime Video and be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BetOnline has the Eagles as a 6-point favorite. For those looking for more betting options, we created a Vikings vs. Eagles same game parlay with +1319 odds.

Eagles Moneyline (-260)

(-260) T.J. Hockenson Over 5.5 Receptions (+110)

(+110) D’Andre Swift Over 35.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

(-114) D’Andre Swift Anytime Touchdown (+160)

The Eagles are the better team. No one is denying that.

However, they didn’t look like the defending NFC champions against the New England Patriots in Week 1. Philly was outgained in total yards (382-251) and passing yards (306-154).

With injuries in the Eagles’ secondary, the Vikings should be able to find success through the air thanks to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

On the flip side, the Vikings will be without their starting center, Garrett Bradbury, which means Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter should wreak havoc in the trenches.

Plus, the Vikings’ defense is inferior to the Patriots, so the Eagles’ offense is prime for a bounceback game.

It’s a short week, and the Eagles are at home, where they went 7-2 in 2022. The Eagles should win outright.

T.J. Hockenson Over 5.5 Receptions (+110)

The Eagles should pin their ears back and put a lot of pressure on Kirk Cousins. This leaves the middle of the field open, where Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson tends to thrive.

Hockenson has been a target monster since joining the Vikings, with an average of over eight targets in 12 games.

With all of the attention on Justin Jefferson, Hockenson should find some favorable matchups against a depleted Eagles secondary and a linebacking core that will be missing Nakobe Dean (foot).

D’Andre Swift Over 35.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

“He'll be in that role sometimes where he carries the load for the game & he'll be in the role sometimes like he was in last game. We don't ever want to come out with him only having 2 touches.” -Nick Sirianni on D’Andre Swift having a bigger role tonight with Kenny Gainwell out pic.twitter.com/trvMPMIHjh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 14, 2023

D’Andre Swift’s debut did not go according to plan, as he only managed two touches against the Patriots.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it a point of emphasis to stress that Swift needs to get more touches.

Swift should be the lead RB for the Eagles on Thursday with Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) out with an injury, with Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott also expected to see time in the backfield.

The Vikings defense only allowed 73 rushing yards in Week 1. However, the Eagles have the best offensive line in the NFL, providing Swift with many opportunities to run the ball.

D’Andre Swift Anytime Touchdown (+160)

The same thought process from above. Swift is going to be the featured back against the Vikings.

Hurts is still the best running option for the Eagles, especially in short-yardage. However, taking a flier on Swift to score due to his increased usage is a solid gamble.

TNF Same-Game Parlay (+1319)

If you combine all three bets in a same-game parlay, the odds come to +1319

