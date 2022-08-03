Vin Scully, legendary sportscaster, passes away at 94

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday. Scully is arguably the greatest broadcaster that the world has ever seen and he’s going to be missed by not only Dodgers fans, but all of the world.

Vin Scully Passes Away at 94

The Los Angeles Dodgers released the following statement:

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles Vin passed away at the age of 94 on August 2, 2022. “We have lost an icon,” said Dodger President & CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

Juan Toribio of MLB.com had the following to report from Clayton Kershaw:

“He’s the best that ever was. … when you think about the Dodgers, there’s a lot of history here and there are a lot of people that have come through, it’s just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin.”

It’s not going to be the same without seeing Vin Scully around at Dodger Stadium ever again, but the team will try to make his legacy live on and win a World Series in honor of him this season.

Rest in peace to one of the best that’s ever done it.