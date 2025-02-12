Vince Wilfork Exclusive: Mike Vrabel Good Enough To Coach Patriots For Next 20 Years

Vince Wilfork isn’t necessarily a fan of the New England Patriots parting ways with Jerod Mayo after one season, but he knows what Mike Vrabel brings to the table.

Wilfork teamed up with Vrabel on the Patriots’ defense for five seasons (2004-2008) and played under him when Vrabel served as the linebackers coach for the Houston Texans during Wilfork’s final two seasons in the league.

He also saw the success that Vrabel brought to the Tennessee Titans during his tenure as head coach, leading them to an AFC Championship Game.

“He’ll be like Bill Belichick,” says Wilfork of Vrabel in a one-on-one interview. “He has what it takes, he has it. It’s hard to do, but I think Mike, being around him and understanding how he thinks and how he operates, there’s going to be a good chance that he’ll be there for a good while, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The 49-year-old Vrabel is seasoned, having served as the Titans’ head coach for six seasons (2018-2023). However, he still remains young at just 49 years of age. That’s actually roughly the same age as Bill Belichick during his first season as the Patriots’ head coach at the age of 48 back in 2000.

”His resume is pretty good and the one thing I really love about it, especially for the Patriots, is he’s young,” says Wilfork. “You’re not getting a 70-year-old coach. I think Mike would be one of those coaches where if everything goes the way I think it could go, he’ll be there for 20 years.”

Vrabel is of course replacing Mayo, who only lasted one year as Patriots head coach before he was dismissed. Mayo was the hand-picked successor to Belichick. However, he fell out of favor in New England after going 4-13, including a win in the season finale that cost them the No. 1 overall pick.

“ I was kind of bummed out for Jerod,” Wilfork said. “I’m not going to beat a dead horse. Everybody knows it was BS and it is what it is. I love Mike Vrabel. If Jerod wasn’t going to be a head coach, the next best thing is Mike.”

Wilfork: Vrabel A ‘Good A-Hole’ Who Commands Respect

Vrabel was obviously a lynchpin of the Patriots’ dynasty at the start of it. He won three Super Bowls in New England and was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection during their 16-0 undefeated regular season in 2007. He’s a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame and their 50th Anniversary Team.

Wilfork saw first-hand what made Vrabel stand out as a leader as a teammate of his and while playing for him as a coach.

“First of all, he’s a good a-hole,” says Wilfork of Vrabel. “That’s what it is. He speaks from the heart. He’ll tell you how he’s an alpha. He’s going to demand respect on-site. He’s going to give you his opinion. He’s very outspoken. He believes in what he believes in when he speaks. You can just tell behind his talking and behind what he’s saying.

“There’s some juice behind it,” Wilfork continues to say of his former teammate. “He’s a great teacher. That’s one of the things as a coach, you have to be able to be a great teacher. Mike is a very, very great teacher.”

Wilfork says Vrabel gives the Patriots their “best” chance at winning again, something that they’ve struggled to do in the post-Tom Brady era.

New England has made it to the playoffs just once since he left after the 2019 season and have gone a collective 33-51 over the past five seasons.

”I’m glad that New England got him because I think that was a great pickup for us,” says Wilfork. “It’s good to see somebody go back to the organization that knows how the organization is ran and knows what it takes to get back to that winning caliber of football. I think Mike gives us the best chance at that.”

The longtime Patriots defensive tackle also brings up the addition of Josh McDaniels, who will once again serve as the offensive coordinator. McDaniels has had several stints with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls in the process.

Wilfork believes McDaniels is the guy that will help young quarterback Drake Maye get to the next level after showing promise as a rookie.

”He’s a well-rounded coach, a (former) head coach up there in New England and hopefully it’ll get us back on the track of winning some football games because over the past two decades, that’s what we did,” says Wilfork. “We need to get back there — losing sucks.”

Wilfork — who never had a losing in New England — boldly predicts that the Patriots will drastically improve as soon as next season. He predicts the Patriots will win eight games and potentially compete for a Wild Card spot in Vrabel’s first season as Patriots head coach.

”It won’t shock me if they win eight games or more,” Wilfork predicts. “It won’t shock me because coaching comes down to little things and yes, you need talent and you need pieces put together. But the main thing you need is a quarterback. Jerod Mayo nailed it with Drake Maye last year. You have that, so now build around him.

”He knows what he’s doing,” Wilfork continues to say of Vrabel. :”He knows talent and he’s going to build that team the way it needs to be built and I’m excited to see it. It wouldn’t shock me for those guys to win eight games this year because I know that’s the type of coach he is and I know what he’s going to demand from his players.”