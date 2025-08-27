Major League Baseball announced its players of the week on Monday for the week from August 18-24. Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino of Richmond, Virginia was honoured in the American League, and Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez of Pie de Cuesta, Venezuela was honoured in the National League.

Vinnie Pasquantino’s stats for the week

Pasquantino batted .379 with six home runs and 12 runs batted in. During seven games, 29 at bats and 32 plate appearances, he scored seven runs, and had two doubles, 11 hits, two walks, 31 total bases, an on base percentage of .438 and a slugging percentage of 1.069.

Pasquantino had two extra base hits on August 19. He had a double and a home run in a 5-2 Royals win over the Texas Rangers.

Pasquantino for the 2025 MLB season

Pasquantino batted .262 with 28 home runs and 92 runs batted in. During 130 games, 504 at bats and 553 plate appearances, he has scored 55 runs and had 132 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 39 walks, 240 total bases. three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .476. Pasquantino’s stolen base came in a 6-1 Royals win over the Rangers on June 17.

Suarez’s stats for the week

Suarez had a record of two wins and zero losses. He beat the Seattle Mariners 12-7 on August 18 and the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Sunday. In 13 2/3 innings, Suarez only gave up two earned runs, seven hits, and one home run, to go along with 21 strikeouts and zero walks. His accuracy was simply sensational. Of Suarez’s 192 pitches, 133 pitches were for strikes. Suarez had an earned run average of 1.32 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.51.

Both of Suarez’s starts were quality starts. He gave up only two earned runs and had 10 strikeouts against the Mariners in 6 2/3 innings. Then Suarez threw seven shutout innings and had 11 strikeouts and gave up only three hits against the Nationals.

Suarez for the 2025 MLB season

Suarez, who was an All-Star with the Phillies in 2024, has a record this season of 10 wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.07. In 20 games and 126 innings pitched, he has given up 113 hits, 43 earned runs, 10 home runs and 29 walks, to go along with 122 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.13.

Where are the Royals and Phillies in the standings?

The Royals are at 67 wins and 65 losses. They are four games back of the Seattle Mariners for a playoff spot. The Phillies are at 76 wins and 55 losses. They lead the National League East by six games over the New York Mets.