Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong Enters Transfer Portal

A new high-profile quarterback is looking for greener pastures. On Thursday, Brennan Armstrong, Virginia’s starter for the last three years, entered the portal as a graduate transfer, granting him immediate eligibility.

Armstrong became of the best signal-callers in program history, winning the starting job in 2020 after Bryce Perkins moved on to the NFL. He ranks first in career passing yards and passing touchdowns. 2021 was Armstrong’s breakout season, where he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns on a 65.2% completion percentage.

Brennan Armstrong was originally recruited and coached by Bronco Mendenhall, who stepped down in 2021. However, former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot stepped in for the 2022 season. As a result, Armstrong and Virginia’s offense took a nosedive in production. In one less game played than in 2021, Armstrong only threw seven touchdowns in contrast to 12 interceptions. Virginia’s offense fell from 34.6 points per game in 2021 to 17 this season.

After earning a bowl bid last season, Virginia went 3-7. The program opted against playing the final two games of the season after the murders of three players on November 13.

Given Armstrong’s experience as a three-year starter and his performance in 2020-21, he could generate plenty of interest. He enters a pool of talent that includes Hudson Card from Texas and Michigan’s Cade McNamara.