Free agent pass-rusher Von Miller plans to suit up in 2025, but it won’t be for the Denver Broncos.

Von Miller: Denver Reunion ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

Von Miller shoots down the notion of coming back to the Broncos this year: “It really doesn’t make sense.” “They got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league. And with Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are — they are incredible rushers. And the guys… pic.twitter.com/3YPoVnnevO — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 28, 2025

Miller returned to Denver on Wednesday for a charity event through his Von’s Vision program.

While speaking to the media, Miller shot down a potential reunion with the Denver Broncos. It’s not because Miller doesn’t want to play for the Broncos. It has more to do with Denver’s abundance at pass rusher.

“I haven’t heard anything. But I mean, if you look at it this year, it really doesn’t make sense,” Miller said about returning to Broncos via Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan. “They got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league. And with Jonathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers. And the guys underneath them, they come in, they produce sacks too, and they play special teams.”

Miller, 36, added that the decision to not play in Denver “makes itself.” However, he didn’t rule out a reunion in 2025.

Miller spent 10 years with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in November 2021.

Miller helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50, a game where he was named MVP. Miller’s additional accomplishments with the Broncos include three First-Team All-Pros, four Second-Team All-Pros, and eight Pro Bowls.

Where Should Von Miller Sign?

Von Miller reflected on his three seasons with the Bills: "I couldn't really just get going … I loved my time there … Everybody accepted me. Bills Mafia was incredible, too. The food was incredible. That's one thing I'm gonna miss, is the food there in Buffalo." pic.twitter.com/o0J2da05QQ — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 29, 2025

Miller is now a free agent after being released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason.

Part of the reason why Miller wants to play is to move up in the NFL’s sack leader list. Miller is 16th all-time with 129.5 career sacks. Miller hopes to pass Demarcus Ware (138.5) by the time his career ends.

Miller is no longer a full-time starter. However, he could be a rotational player for a contender that needs another pass rusher.

Miller’s contract will determine where he can sign.

The Philadelphia Eagles are always looking for talented pass rushers, a position that helped them win last year’s Super Bowl.

To keep up with the Eagles, the Washington Commanders need to bolster their defensive line. Miller could step right into their rotation.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans could also be interested in adding Miller.