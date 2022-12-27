NCAAF

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal, Notre Dame Favorites for His Signature

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
sam hartman
One of the best quarterbacks in the ACC announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer as he seeks a new school to see out his college football career. Hartman spent five years with the Demon Deacons racking up close to 13,000 yards and 110 touchdowns in his career. Notre Dame have emerged as the favorite to capture his signature.

Hartman to South Bend?

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The Demon Deacons will lose their record breaking starting quarterback as he looks to end his NCAAF career elsewhere.

Hartman holds the records for most career touchdowns, most career passing yards, single season passing touchdowns, single season passing yards, and single game passing touchdowns at Wake. They will no doubt feel his loss as they seek to replace him going forward.

Earlier this year, Hartman was diagnosed with a blood clot and his playing career was under threat. However, he was able to return and play 12 games this season.

He led the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 season which ended with a Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl win against Missouri.

Wake Forest currently has four quarterbacks on their roster and one three-star recruit incoming. It remains to be seen if they will look to add more using the transfer portal.

Hartman will likely be one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal this season. Notre Dame have emerged as one of the favorites to acquire his services for next season. Notre Dame lost quarterback to the transfer portal themselves and are in need of a reliable signal-caller. Hartman fits the bill and a move to South Bend could be in his future.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

