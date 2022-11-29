Wales vs England Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group B

Our Wales vs England betting picks for their final World Cup Group B fixture can be backed with up to $1,000 in free soccer bets with BetOnline. See below our Wales vs England predictions, key stats and the latest match odds for this enormous World Cup 2022 Group B clash on Tuesday November 29 between the two British rivals.
Wales vs England Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group B Match
Wales and England have only met just 12 times before in World football and it is the Three Lions who have had the better of this fixture. In fact, England have never lost to Wales on the international stage, with 11 wins and a draw from their 12 meetings dating all the way back to 1949 – that’s over 70 years ago!
This is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup since 1958 when they made it to the quarter-final stage at the Sweden World Cup.
For England, they have qualified for seven World Cup’s in a row and made it to the semi-finals back in 2018 in Russia. Of course, England won the World Cup back in 1966 when they beat West Germany 4-2 in the final. England feel World Cup success is long overdue and that 2022 could finally be the year that football comes home!
The Match Betting and FIFA Rankings Suggests A Three Lions Win
With England currently holding a FIFA ranking of 5th and Wales 14 places behind them in 19th, then it’s no surprise that the leading soccer betting apps for World Cup odds have priced up a comfortable England win here. This is backed up by the recent form as well as historical head-to-head record between the two nations.
Wales are on offer in the match betting @+750 with BetOnline, with England huge favorites @ -225 and the draw available @+320.
Wales vs England Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Tuesday November 29
Note: Odds are subject to change
Wales Match Stats
- Wales have NOT won in their last 7 games
- Wales have won just 1 of their last 10 games
- Both teams have scored in 10 of Wales’s last 13 games
- Wales have scored in 13 of their last 15 games
- Gareth Bale (Wales) has scored 41 goals (110 caps)
Wales Have Scored In 13 Of Their Last 15 Matches
The worry for England fans is that they are facing a side who seem to know where the back of the net is, despite not always getting a positive result. In fact, Wales have netted in 13 of their last 15 games. They are clearly threatening on the counter attack as we saw against the USA in the Group B opener, and will fancy their chances of grabbing a goal or two against bitter rivals England.
Wales’ talisman and captain, Gareth Bale, has scored the Dragons only goal of the tournament so far, and will be hoping for more later on today. If Wales are to win, they need the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Kieffer Moore, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James all on form and firing.
Wales: Last 5 Matches
- Nov 25, 2022: Wales 0-2 Iran
- Nov 21, 2022: USA 1-1 Wales
- Sept 25, 2022: Wales 0-1 Poland
- Sept 22, 2022: Belgium 2-1 Wales
- Jun 14, 2022; Netherlands 3-2 Wales
Gareth Bale The Main Man For Wales
When Wales are struggling then former Tottenham and Real Madrid player Gareth Bale is the man they turn to and most of the time he delivers. Bale has netted 41 International goals for his country from 110 caps and you feel there will be more to come at this World Cup. He now plays his club football at Los Angeles FC, so some USA fans will have him on their radar based on that.
The Stats Suggest Backing Both Teams To Score
Despite Wales only winning one of their last ten, both teams have scored in 13 of the last 15 games they have been involved in. Similarly, both teams have scored in two of England’s last three games. Both teams have scored in just one of the previous six meetings between these two, but that did come in a major international tournament when the stakes are higher. We can see both teams scoring here again with England running out 2-1 or 3-1 winners.
England Are Unbeaten Against Wales In 12 Games Since 1949
The Three Lions have just one win in their last eight games, but are unbeaten in three and seem to have hit their best form again. Gareth Southgate’s side have never lost to their British counterparts, and will be hoping to continue this trend today. There is an added incentive for England too, as if they win they win Group B, whilst dumping Wales out of the World Cup in the process.
England: Last 5 Matches
- Nov 25, 2022: England 0-0 USA
- Nov 21, 2022: England 6-2 Iran
- Sept 26, 2022: England 3-3 Germany
- Sept 23, 2022: Italy 1-0 England
- Jun 14, 2022: England 0-4 Hungary
A Lot Will Rest With England’s Youngsters
The likes of Bukayo Sake (pictured above), Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Declan Rice are integral parts of this England team right now. The oldest of those five players is just 23-years-old, which shows how much qualify England have on the pitch, but who are also young and fearless.
Of course the Three Lions have a wealth of experience too with the likes of captain and talisman Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Tripper, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford just a few names who could play a big part this afternoon against rivals Wales.
England are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Wales, which dates back all the way to 1949. The Three Lions have won 11 of these games, with just one draw coming way back in 1973.
England Match Stats
- FIFA World Rankings: England 5, Wales 19
- England have won just one of their last 8 games
- England have DRAWN 4 of their last 7 games
- England have failed to score in 4 of their last 6 games
- 4 of England’s last 6 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- England are unbeaten against Wales in 12 games (W11, D1)
- Harry Kane has scored 51 goals for England
- England won the last meeting 3-0 in 2020
Match Stats For England Indicate More Than 2 Goals In The Game
England fired in six goals against Iran in the first Group B game of the 2022 World Cup, but did follow that up with a goalless draw with the USA. Three of England’s last five games have had four goals at least. So backing over 3.5 goals in England games will win you your bets roughly 60% of the time.
This tells us that in a massive 55% of England’s last 20 matches that there have been a minimum of three goals, quite often even more than that. There have been a minimum of two goals in 16 of England’s last 20 games, hence why we think England will win and there will be over 2.5 goals in the match.
Wales vs England Betting Pick and Prediction For World Cup Group B Game
Overall, it’s a Group B World Cup match that looks like it could have huge implications on who qualified from the group and who wins it. England are the big favorites, and it is clear to see why. Their squad is far better and has more depth, as well as having the superior experience in big tournaments and World Cup’s in particular.
Both teams will be desperate to win this one, knowing that the knockout stages are at stake as well as British bragging rights. Neither side can play for a draw, that would be too risky. It’s simply a MUST WIN for both nations, especially the Welsh.
In short, a win here for England and they win Group B. A win for Wales and they can secure a place in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, provided the USA vs Iran match ends in a draw. Now talk about an incentive to win a soccer match!
We are giving the Three Lions the edge here over Rob Page’s men and predict that they will win this match and there will be a minimum of three goals scored too.
BEST BET: ENGLAND TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS @ +160
World Cup Group B Betting
Note: Odds are subject to change
How Can I Watch Wales vs England and The Rest Of The World Cup?
- 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
- 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
- 🕙 World Cup Wales vs England Match Time (CT): 1pm (Tue, Nov 29)
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
- 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
- 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds Wales vs England Match Betting: Wales +750 | Draw +203 | England -225
RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
