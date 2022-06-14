Walker Buehler out six to eight weeks with an elbow strain

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a huge blow on Saturday with the report that starting pitcher Walker Buehler of Lexington, Kentucky would be out six to eight weeks with an elbow strain according to Michael Bradburn of the Score. Buehler is a difference maker on the mound. Considered one of the top arms in all of baseball, the loss of Buehler is significant to a Dodgers team trying their best to stay on top in the National League West. Remember, the Dodgers already lost Max Scherzer to the New York Mets in free agency during the offseason.

Buehler in 2022

So far in 2022 Buehler has a record of six wins and three losses. In 65 innings, he has given up 67 hits, 29 earned runs, and 17 walks, and has 58 strikeouts, an earned run average of 4.02, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29.

Fantastic 2021 season

Buehler proved in 2021, what a kind of a pitcher and workhorse he can be. In a Major League leading 33 starts, he was an All-Star for a second time, and was fourth in National League Cy Young voting. Buehler had a record of 16 wins and four losses. In 207 2/3 innings, he gave up only 149 hits, 57 earned runs, and 52 walks, along with 212 strikeouts, an earned run average of 2.47, and a marvelous WHIP of 0.97.

Other Dodgers starters have been excellent

The Dodgers might not have Buehler for two months, but the rest of their rotation has simply been marvelous in 2022. Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin each have records of seven wins and zero losses. Gonsolin’s ERA is an amazing 1.58. Clayton Kershaw has an ERA of 2.12, while Julio Urias has a very respectable earned run average of 2.80 despite the losing record of three wins and six losses.

Who will replace Buehler in the rotation?

With the loss of Buehler, the favourite to replace him in the rotation is Andrew Heaney, who is in his first season with the Dodgers after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and half a season with the New York Yankees. He has not given up an earned run in 10 1/3 innings of work in 2022. Despite the hot start for the Yankees, the Dodgers are still the favourite to win the World Series at +400 according to betonline.ag.