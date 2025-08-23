Warriors and Spurs Interested in Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III is one of the promising young players on the New Orleans Pelicans. He and the Pelicans agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension last October. Many have speculated about the young wing being a part of the Pelicans’ long-term plans. Still, other NBA teams have noticed his potential, and that has not stopped them from inquiring about the availability of Murphy III via trade. Two of which are the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors. Golden State was considering selecting Trey Murphy III in the 2021 NBA Draft but opted to select Moses Moody with the 14th pick instead. As for the Spurs, they are looking to surround Victor Wembanyama with quality pieces and start building up their youth movement.

Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs Showing Trade Interest in Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III’s Impact



After analyzing Trey Murphy III and his impact, one can see why the New Orleans Pelicans are resistant to trading him. He has been one of the few bright spots for New Orleans in recent memory. Murphy III has become a solid shooter from three-point territory, possessing a 38.3 percent three-point shooting percentage. The former Virginia product has also shown steady improvement in other areas of his game as well.

Last season, Murphy III had a career year, averaging 21.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 5.1 total rebounds per game. All career highs. Additionally, Murphy III also logged an offensive box plus/minus rating of 2.1 and an offensive win-share total of 3.0. Not numbers that jump off the page, but when one considers how bad the Pelicans were last year, Trey Murphy III was at least a positive for them. It makes sense why he is garnering interest from other teams.

His Potential Fit With the Spurs and the Warriors



The Golden State Warriors could be looking for a potential Jonathan Kuminga replacement if they are unable to resolve their current contract dispute. If the Pelicans did trade Murphy III to the Warriors, it would certainly be interesting to see him play alongside the likes of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. His offensive output would thrive in Steve Kerr’s offensive scheme.

As for the Spurs, Murphy III would be another weapon to play alongside Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. He would join a youth movement that includes Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Carter Bryant. San Antonio already has a plethora of wings, so it would be interesting to see how Trey Murphy III would carve out a significant role. All in all, it should come as no surprise that Trey Murphy III has been drawing interest from other NBA teams.