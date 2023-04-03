NBA News and Rumors

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Close To Returning This Week

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins passes the ball.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is close to returning to the team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wiggins is expected to be back with the team early this week.

Andrew Wiggins Has Not Played Since February

Wiggins has missed the last 21 games due to a family issue.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Andrew Wiggins’s father, Mitchell, has been facing a serious medical situation, which led to his leave of absence from the Warriors.

Charania also reports that Wiggins should be in attendance on Tuesday night for the Warriors’ home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is unknown if Wiggins will play in one of the team’s three remaining regular season games.

Last week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Wiggins has been working out while away from the team.

“Once he’s back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said.

If Golden State wants any chance of defending its, they will need Wiggins for playoffs, who was averaging 17.1 and 5.0 rebounds before his leave of absence.

Golden State Warriors Make Final Playoff Push

The Warriors find themselves in a logjam in the middle Western Conference standings.

As of April 3, the Warriors are in sixth place at 41-38, the same record as the fifth-seeded Clippers. The seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and eight-seeded New Orleans Pelicans also have 38 losses.

The path for the Warriros to avoid the Play-In Tournament is clear. If Golden State wins its final three regular season games, the Warriors will secure a top 6 seed. If the Warriors lose one game, they may be forced to compete in the Play-In.

The Warriors are home against the Thunder on Tuesday before playing their final two games on the road this weekend against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

