Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Close To Returning This Week

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is close to returning to the team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wiggins is expected to be back with the team early this week.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/bQAw8ixINI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2023

Andrew Wiggins Has Not Played Since February

Wiggins has missed the last 21 games due to a family issue.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Andrew Wiggins’s father, Mitchell, has been facing a serious medical situation, which led to his leave of absence from the Warriors.

Charania also reports that Wiggins should be in attendance on Tuesday night for the Warriors’ home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is unknown if Wiggins will play in one of the team’s three remaining regular season games.

Last week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Wiggins has been working out while away from the team.

“Once he’s back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said.

If Golden State wants any chance of defending its, they will need Wiggins for playoffs, who was averaging 17.1 and 5.0 rebounds before his leave of absence.

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own, but there's still no timetable for his return pic.twitter.com/oHo6tuOLNN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Golden State Warriors Make Final Playoff Push

The Warriors find themselves in a logjam in the middle Western Conference standings.

As of April 3, the Warriors are in sixth place at 41-38, the same record as the fifth-seeded Clippers. The seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and eight-seeded New Orleans Pelicans also have 38 losses.

The path for the Warriros to avoid the Play-In Tournament is clear. If Golden State wins its final three regular season games, the Warriors will secure a top 6 seed. If the Warriors lose one game, they may be forced to compete in the Play-In.

The Warriors are home against the Thunder on Tuesday before playing their final two games on the road this weekend against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.