Warriors might be shutting down Kevin Durant rumors, looking to run it back

There have been some rumors out there that the Golden State Warriors might decide to bring Kevin Durant back. These rumors all stem from the Warriors having more than enough to get a deal done for Durant. With guys like Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors can likely offer a package that no other team in the NBA can.

It would be interesting from Golden State’s perspective to decide to go after Durant because they already know that they can win with what they have and they have an insanely bright future. Sure, if they did add Kevin Durant, they will likely win the next few NBA titles, but then their future might not be the way that they’re hoping for.

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers had the following to say to NBA.com:

“I like our team and where it’s at,” Myers told NBA.com. “I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.” “We kept most of it together, but we have to stay healthy. I didn’t think we’d make it last year, but we did. I watch like you do. We’ll see what happens.” “It’s a good group. We’re lucky. It’ll be fun to see,” Myers said. “We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we’re back to being the hunted, which I didn’t think we’d be. We’ll see. I think we can handle it.”

Although Bob Myers doesn’t come out and say that he’s definitely not going to pursue Kevin Durant, his words here make it sound a bit likely that he’s going to stick with what he has because he believes he can win an NBA title once again next season. He’s been one of the best general managers in all of basketball throughout the past few years and if you’re a Warriors fan, you have to trust him and believe in what he’s going to do.