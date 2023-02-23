News

Warriors Stephen Curry Out At Least One More Week

Dan Girolamo
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors chews on his mouthpiece.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be out at least one more week after his recent re-evaluation for left knee and left leg injuries.

The Warriors said Curry is “making good progress” and has started individual on-court workouts. Curry will be re-evaluated in one week.

Stephen Curry Suffered Injuries Earlier This Month

On February 4, Curry suffered multiple injuries against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry suffered a lower leg contusion and partial tears to his knee ligaments and membranes after colliding with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV.

Curry has missed the last five games as he recovers from the injuries. During that timeframe, the Warriors are 2-3.

Earlier this season, Curry missed 11 games in December and January with a left shoulder injury.

On the season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on shooting splits of 49.5/42.7/92.2.

Golden State Warriors Are Ninth In Western Conference

The Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference at 29-29. If the season ended today, the NBA defending champions would play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors return to action on Thursday, February 22, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the Lakers, the Warriors will play the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

BetOnline has the Warriors with the fifth-best odds to win the NBA Championship at +1200.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

