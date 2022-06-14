Warriors Take 3-2 Series Lead Against Celtics – NBA Finals Odds

The Golden State Warriors continued to play excellent basketball in game 5 against the Boston Celtics and were able to come away with a win. The Warriors ended up winning 104-94 behind Andrew Wiggins and his 26 points.

What Andrew Wiggins has been able to do for this Warriors team can’t be replicated. For all of those people who called him overrated for the past few years, it’s time to start saying that you were wrong about those opinions. Not only is he scoring the basketball at an elite level throughout most of these playoff games, but he’s also one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Who’s Going To Win The Series Between The Celtics And Warriors?

We said before that we wouldn’t make an assumption about this series until one team goes down by two games, or when the series is over.

It’s still a difficult series to predict just because this series is going to go back to Boston for game 6. However, the Golden State Warriors have looked great the last two games and if Boston doesn’t respond well on their home court, this series is going to be over.

We’ve seen Boston fight back from deficits throughout these playoffs, so it’s certainly not a crazy thing if they do come back and win the next two games. They did so against another championship-caliber team in the Milwaukee Bucks in round 2.

Warriors vs Celtics Odds to Win the Series

The current series’ odds are somewhat interesting. The reason why we say that is because the Boston Celtics have an opportunity to even the series on their home court and then anything can happen in game 7.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Warriors vs Celtics.

NBA Playoff Odds Warriors Celtics BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -360 +290

When Is Game 6 Between The Celtics And Warriors?

Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics is going to be held on Thursday, June 16th. This one will start at 9 p.m. EST and will be played at the TD Garden in Boston.