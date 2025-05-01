NHL News and Rumors

Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers reach second round of NHL Playoffs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23114038_168396541_lowres-2

There are two more teams that are advancing to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Joining the Carolina Hurricanes that advanced on Tuesday, are the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers, that advanced on Wednesday.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens four games to one. In Wednesday’s series clinching game, two Capitals had multi-point games. Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario had one goal and one assist for two points, and Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario had two assists. The other three Capitals goal scorers were defenseman Jakob Chychrun of Boca Raton, Florida, Brandon Duhaime of Coral Springs, Florida and Alex Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia. For Ovechkin, it was his 76th postseason goal. That is the most among active players.

The best Capitals forward throughout the series was Strome. He led the team in scoring with nine points (two goals and seven assists). We now know the Capitals will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Florida Panthers

Many people, including I, did not have the Florida Panthers reaching the second round of the 2025 postseason. However, the defending Stanley Cup champions have advanced. On Wednesday, the Panthers won the series four games to one thanks to a 6-3 win. The Panthers were led in scoring by center Eetu Luostarinen of Siilinjarvi, Finland, who had one goal and three assists for four points. Three other Panthers players had multi-point games. Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland had one goal and two assists for three points, Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia had one goal and one assist for two points, and Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia had two assists. The other three Panthers goal scorers were captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland, Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario, and Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario.

Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona and Verhaeghe led the Panthers in scoring with nine points each. Tkachuk had three goals and six assists, and Verhaeghe had five goals and four assists.

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Washington Capitals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho scores second NHL Playoff overtime winner

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 30 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26048783_168396541_lowres-2
Linus Ullmark records first career NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 30 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Rick Tocchet
Canucks announce Rick Tocchet will not return as coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 30 2025
NHL News and Rumors
ekblad
Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad suspended two games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 30 2025
NHL News and Rumors
2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three
Mike Sullivan to no longer coach the Penguins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 29 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl scores first NHL overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov records second NHL playoff hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2025
More News
Arrow to top