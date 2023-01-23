The Washington Commanders season is over, but there’s still plenty to be excited about for NFL fans. On Friday, the Commanders opened a brand-new sportsbook inside the FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The launch marks the first sportsbook inside of an NFL stadium and could spark a new trend in the league.

Commanders Open Sportsbook at FedEx Field

The Commanders partnered with Fanatics sportsbook. The memorabilia and apparel company has expanded into sports betting in the last few years and will feature a betting lounge inside of FedEx Field.

In 2022, Maryland sports betting laws officially allowed the launch of mobile sports betting apps. Fanatics is still awaiting approval for their mobile sports betting app from the state. However, the brick-and-mortar sportsbook inside of the Commanders’ Stadium officially marks their entrance into the space.

With over 80 million users, Fanatics is expected to compete with DraftKings and FanDuel to become one of the best US sports betting apps.

Soon, fans will have a chance to check out the sportsbook at the Commanders’ stadium. The franchise has a five-year approval from the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control commission for sports wagering.

Fanatics Sportsbook Will Be Available Seven Days a Week

The Commanders feature a designated entrance for the sportsbook at Gate H. Football fans can access the sports betting lounge seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Due to NFL rules on commercial gambling, fans won’t be able to place bets on Commanders’ game days. While the lounge will still be open on game days, fans will only be able to gamble during designated windows.

More Sportsbooks In Stadiums To Come

In-stadium sportsbooks will be the next thing coming in the sports betting world. While the Commanders are the first NFL stadium to open a sportsbook, they aren’t the first major sports stadium in the US to introduce sports betting to fans.

The Washington Nationals, Wizards, and Capitals already have operating sportsbooks in their stadium. Arizona and Chicago have also followed suit with sportsbooks available in the NBA and MLB stadiums.

The Arizona Cardinals are the next stadium geared to open up their sportsbook in September. Unlike the Commanders, the sportsbook will be placed outside the stadium, giving fans access to betting on game days.