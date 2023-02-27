NFL News and Rumors

Washington Commanders Release Quarterback Carson Wentz

Dan Girolamo
Carson Wentz on the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday. The move saves $26.17 million against Wahington’s salary cap. Wentz had two years left remaining on his contract with no guaranteed money.

The Commanders also released safety Bobby McCain.

Carson Wentz Struggled As Quarterback Of The Commanders

Before the 2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts traded Wentz and a seventh-round draft pick to the Commanders for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 conditional third-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick swap.

In eight games with the Commanders, Wentz threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Wentz went 2-4 as Washington’s starter before breaking his right ring finger in a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Wentz missed the next eight games and did not regain the starting job from Taylor Heinicke upon returning from injury. However, Wentz came in relief of Heinicke in a Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Wentz started Week 17 in a must-win game against the Cleveland Browns. Wentz went 16 of 28 for 143 yards, three interceptions, and one rushing touchdown in a loss to the 24-10 loss. The Commanders were eliminated from the playoffs later that day with wins by the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Wentz Is Out After One Season

After one season, Wentz is out as the quarterback of the Commanders. Wentz can sign with any team before the start of free agency. Wherever Wentz ends up, it will likely be in a backup role.

One team to keep an eye on is the Carolina Panthers. Wentz’s former head coach in Indianapolis, Frank Reich, is now the head coach of the Panthers. The Panthers need a starting quarterback with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield hitting free agency, but the Panthers could bring in the 30-year-old Wentz to serve as the backup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders are other potential landing spots for Wentz.

Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top