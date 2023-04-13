Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has been involved in the NFL for nearly 40 years, dating back to his time as a linebacker with the Chicago Bears. “Riverboat Ron” is now trying to bring championship football back to the Washington Commanders. Here, we explore Ron Rivera’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Ron Rivera Contract And Salary

As the head coach of the Commanders, Rivera’s estimated salary is $8.5 million per year.

Rivera was hired by Washington in 2020. Rivera signed a five-year contract. Rivera has not been offered an extension, so he enters year four of the five-year deal.

During his time as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rivera’s annual salary peaked at $7.75 million.

Ron Rivera Net Worth

As of 2023, Rivera has an estimated net worth of $10-$12 million.

The majority of Rivera’s net worth can be attributed to his 12 years as an NFL head coach.

Ron Rivera Head Coaching Record

In 12 seasons as an NFL head coach, Rivera has a regular season record of 98-90-2 with a postseason record of 3-5.

Rivera was hired to be the head coach of the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2011 season. In 9 seasons, Rivera complied a 76-63 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason record.

Rivera’s Carolina teams went to the postseason four times, capped off by a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season. The Panthers went 15-1 in the regular season, losing Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos.

Rivera is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year recipient (2013, 2015).

After being fired by the Panthers during the middle of the 2019 season, Rivera was hired by Washington as their next head coach in 2020. In his first season, the Commanders won the NFC East, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. The Commanders have failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons.

During the 2020 season, Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. However, Rivera battled the disease and was considered cancer free by early 2021.

Ron Rivera Wife

Rivera met his wife, Stephanie, while attending the University of California, Berkeley, in the early 1980s.

Rivera and Stepanie married in 1984.

The couple has two children: Christopher and Courtney.

