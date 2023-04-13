NFL News and Rumors

Washington Commanders Ron Rivera Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stands.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has been involved in the NFL for nearly 40 years, dating back to his time as a linebacker with the Chicago Bears. “Riverboat Ron” is now trying to bring championship football back to the Washington Commanders. Here, we explore Ron Rivera’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Ron Rivera Contract And Salary

As the head coach of the Commanders, Rivera’s estimated salary is $8.5 million per year.

Rivera was hired by Washington in 2020. Rivera signed a five-year contract. Rivera has not been offered an extension, so he enters year four of the five-year deal.

During his time as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rivera’s annual salary peaked at $7.75 million.

Ron Rivera Net Worth

As of 2023, Rivera has an estimated net worth of $10-$12 million.

The majority of Rivera’s net worth can be attributed to his 12 years as an NFL head coach.

Ron Rivera Head Coaching Record

In 12 seasons as an NFL head coach, Rivera has a regular season record of 98-90-2 with a postseason record of 3-5.

Rivera was hired to be the head coach of the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2011 season. In 9 seasons, Rivera complied a 76-63 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason record.

Rivera’s Carolina teams went to the postseason four times, capped off by a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season. The Panthers went 15-1 in the regular season, losing Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos.

Rivera is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year recipient (2013, 2015).

After being fired by the Panthers during the middle of the 2019 season, Rivera was hired by Washington as their next head coach in 2020. In his first season, the Commanders won the NFC East, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. The Commanders have failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons.

During the 2020 season, Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. However, Rivera battled the disease and was considered cancer free by early 2021.

Ron Rivera Wife

Rivera met his wife, Stephanie, while attending the University of California, Berkeley, in the early 1980s.

Rivera and Stepanie married in 1984.

The couple has two children: Christopher and Courtney.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett holds a trophy.

NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Which Round Will Stetson Bennett Be Drafted In?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs the ball.
Tedy Bruschi Throws Shade At Cowboys Super Bowl Chances With Dak Prescott
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Daniel Snyder To Make Over 700% ROI On Washington Commanders Sale
Report: Dan Snyder Has Agreed To Sell Washington Commanders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Announce Stadium Name Change For 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Bezos Washington Commanders Football (1)
Report: Jeff Bezos Will Not Bid On The Washington Commanders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on the sideline.
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
New York Jets And Green Bay Packers Have Not Communicated For Weeks About Aaron Rodgers Trade
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top