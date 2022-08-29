Rookie Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders was shot twice in his lower body on Sunday. He was shot in an armed robbery attempt in the District of Columbia. Many were worried that he was going to have life-threatening issues, but fortunately, everything seems to be going well right now.

Brian Robinson Stable After Being Shot

The Commanders had the following to say about the incident, according to NFL.com:

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C,” the Commanders said in a statement on Sunday. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.” “I just got done visiting with Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Robinson Could Play This Season

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well,” Rivera said. “He’s very fortunate. He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive. “It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there. Everything is positive so far.”

Rivera also met with the Commanders players and told them to keep working hard for their teammate: