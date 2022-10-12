NFL picks

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Thursday Night Football

philnaessens
Washington Commanders
Week six kicks off with another lackluster contest when the Washington Commanders meet the Chicago Bears. Check out our three best picks for Thursday’s clash at BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Washington Commanders +1  @ -105 BetOnline

Washington FH over 19 @ -105 BetOnline

Washington over 38 @ -110 BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 1: Washington Commanders +1 @ -105 BetOnline

This is a matchup between two bad teams, but Washington has the better offense and should outscore Chicago. Washington QB Carson Wentz has thrown for the 5th most yards in the pro game, and he should be able to do enough against a defense that looks better on paper than it truly is.

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Commanders are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings
  • Commanders are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 meetings in Chicago
  • Road team is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings

Back Washington +1.0 points @ -105 With BetOnline

 Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 2: Washington FH over 19 -105 @ BetOnline

These are bad teams with below average defensive metrics, and the offenses are likely better than the defenses. The Commanders offense is clearly the best part of their team, while the Bears offense could catch fire against a Commanders defense allowing 2.2 passing TD’s per contest. Look for a good number of 1st half points Thursday night. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings.

Back Washington FH over 19 @ -105 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 3: Washington over -110  @ BetOnline

I like the over in this contest for the same reasons as described above. Two teams on the wrong side of the DVOA defensive rankings meet two awful offenses, and I suspect the offenses will get the upper hand in this one.

Some important trends for this matchup;

  •  Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings.

Back Washington over 39 @ -110 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Washington Commanders +103
Chicago Bears -114

 

NFL picks
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

