Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Thursday Night Football

Week six kicks off with another lackluster contest when the Washington Commanders meet the Chicago Bears.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Washington Commanders +1 @ -105 BetOnline

Washington FH over 19 @ -105 BetOnline

Washington over 38 @ -110 BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 1: Washington Commanders +1 @ -105 BetOnline

This is a matchup between two bad teams, but Washington has the better offense and should outscore Chicago. Washington QB Carson Wentz has thrown for the 5th most yards in the pro game, and he should be able to do enough against a defense that looks better on paper than it truly is.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Commanders are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings

Commanders are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 meetings in Chicago

Road team is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 2: Washington FH over 19 -105 @ BetOnline

These are bad teams with below average defensive metrics, and the offenses are likely better than the defenses. The Commanders offense is clearly the best part of their team, while the Bears offense could catch fire against a Commanders defense allowing 2.2 passing TD’s per contest. Look for a good number of 1st half points Thursday night.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds Pick 3: Washington over -110 @ BetOnline

I like the over in this contest for the same reasons as described above. Two teams on the wrong side of the DVOA defensive rankings meet two awful offenses, and I suspect the offenses will get the upper hand in this one.

Some important trends for this matchup;

