Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday.

philnaessens
Chase Young Washington Commanders
Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Detroit when the Washington Commanders meet the Detroit Lions in this AFC South matchup.

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions, Predictions and Best Bets

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 1: Commanders +2.5 points 

Washington is coming off a huge away win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will ride that momentum to a solid victory over Detroit and cover the 2.5 point spread. 

The Commanders are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS win and 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall. 

Our tip for Sundays clash is Washington +2.5 points to cover the spread.  

Back Washington +2.5 points @ -105 With Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 2: Washington FH ML 

The Lions defense was gashed for 24-points first-half points, and we expect Washington to win the first-half. 

Commanders are 13-4-1 ATS in their last 18 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up win

Our tip is to play the Washington Commanders FH ML in this Sunday NFL contest. 

Washington FH ML @ -114 With Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 3: Detroit under 49.5 points

Expect the defenses to slow the respective defenses and this contest stays under 49.5 points. 

The under is 5-1 in Commanders last 6 games as a road favorite and 9-4 in Commanders last 13 games overall. 

Conversely, the under is 5-1 in Lions last 6 vs. a team with a winning record and 5-1 in Lions last 6 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play Detroit under 49.5 points in this NFC conference matchup.

Washington under 49.5 points @ -105 With Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Washington Commanders +118 Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday.
Detroit Lions -129 Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday.

 

NFL picks
philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
