Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday.

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Detroit when the Washington Commanders meet the Detroit Lions in this AFC South matchup.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions, Predictions and Best Bets
- Washington +2.5 points @ -105 with Bovada
- Washington FH ML @ +114 with Bovada
- Detroit under 49.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 1: Commanders +2.5 points
Washington is coming off a huge away win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will ride that momentum to a solid victory over Detroit and cover the 2.5 point spread.
The Commanders are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS win and 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.
Our tip for Sundays clash is Washington +2.5 points to cover the spread.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 2: Washington FH ML
The Lions defense was gashed for 24-points first-half points, and we expect Washington to win the first-half.
Commanders are 13-4-1 ATS in their last 18 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up win
Our tip is to play the Washington Commanders FH ML in this Sunday NFL contest.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 3: Detroit under 49.5 points
Expect the defenses to slow the respective defenses and this contest stays under 49.5 points.
The under is 5-1 in Commanders last 6 games as a road favorite and 9-4 in Commanders last 13 games overall.
Conversely, the under is 5-1 in Lions last 6 vs. a team with a winning record and 5-1 in Lions last 6 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game.
Our tip is to play Detroit under 49.5 points in this NFC conference matchup.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Washington Commanders
|+118
|Detroit Lions
|-129