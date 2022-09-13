Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday.

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Detroit when the Washington Commanders meet the Detroit Lions in this AFC South matchup.

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. $1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Up To $2,500 Deposit Match T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. 100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer 6. 100% Deposit Match Up To $500 T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 1: Commanders +2.5 points

Washington is coming off a huge away win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will ride that momentum to a solid victory over Detroit and cover the 2.5 point spread.

The Commanders are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS win and 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Washington +2.5 points to cover the spread.

Back Washington +2.5 points @ -105 With Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 2: Washington FH ML

The Lions defense was gashed for 24-points first-half points, and we expect Washington to win the first-half.

Commanders are 13-4-1 ATS in their last 18 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up win

Our tip is to play the Washington Commanders FH ML in this Sunday NFL contest.

Washington FH ML @ -114 With Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 3: Detroit under 49.5 points

Expect the defenses to slow the respective defenses and this contest stays under 49.5 points.

The under is 5-1 in Commanders last 6 games as a road favorite and 9-4 in Commanders last 13 games overall.

Conversely, the under is 5-1 in Lions last 6 vs. a team with a winning record and 5-1 in Lions last 6 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play Detroit under 49.5 points in this NFC conference matchup.

Washington under 49.5 points @ -105 With Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds