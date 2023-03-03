Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore is making waves after his stunning performance at the NFL Combine. The 6-foot-2, 282-pound player ended his college football career at Northwestern with impressive stats, including 24.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. But it was his incredible 40-yard dash time of 4.49 seconds that has everyone talking.

Adebawore Breaks 40-Yard Dash Record For Players Over 280 Pounds

Believed to be the fastest time ever recorded for a player over 280 pounds, Adebawore’s 4.49 40-yard dash, and athleticism has shifted him up the draft boards. Initially projected to be a third or fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft, his performance at the Combine is likely to see moving up draft boards.

It’s no surprise that Adebawore’s 40-yard dash time is the talk of the town. His speed is off the charts, and he has proved that size doesn’t have to slow you down. His impressive time is a testament to his hard work and dedication to training.

Watch his 40-yard dash below:

Amazing: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore ran an OFFICIAL 4.49 at 6'2, 282 pounds.pic.twitter.com/J6XhUae4HJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

Adebawore Impresses With More Than Just Speed

But Adebawore’s speed isn’t the only thing that makes him a hot prospect for NFL teams. He also posted a 37 1/2-inch vertical leap, which is the third-highest among all edge rushers. In addition, he recorded a 10-5 broad jump, which ties him for fifth overall. These stats are all the more impressive when you consider his size.

It’s clear that Adebawore’s performance at the Combine has set him apart from the rest of the pack. His speed and athleticism make him an exciting prospect for any team looking for a powerful edge rusher.

But Adebawore wasn’t the only player to turn heads at the Combine. Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith also posted an impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds, making him one of the fastest players at the event.

The NFL Combine is an exciting time for fans to watch future NFL prospects. It’s a chance to see the best of the best compete and showcase their skills. And what a blast it was to see Adebawore. His performance at the event has solidified his position as a top prospect for the upcoming draft, and we can’t wait to see where he ends up.