WATCH: Ariarne Titmus Helps Australians Set 4×200 World Record

WATCH- Ariarne Titmus Helps Aussie Women Set 4x200 World Record

Ariarne Titmus completed the fastest 4×200 free relay split ever to help the Australian women’s swim team set a new world record at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Aussies were 1.44 seconds off of the world record pace before Titmus took over.

By the 100, she had made up over a full second on the world record and finished with a 1:52.82 split, the fastest ever by a wide margin.

Check out Titmus’ performance below.

Australia Sets 4×200 Freestyle World Record

A team of Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Titmus combined finished at 7:39.29.

The mark beat China’s world record by 1.04 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Australians are also the first team to crack the 1 minute and 40 seconds.

In addition to Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan helped make a difference. O’Callaghan set the world junior record but was left off of the 2020 Tokyo relay team, which finished with a bronze medal.

On Sunday, she dove in before Titmus and finished with a 1:54.80 time, helping the Aussie’s inch closer to the world record pace.

To compare the world record splits between Team Australia and Team China, check out the chart below.

Australia – 2022 Commonwealth Games

 Split China – 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Split

Madi Wilson

 1:56.27 Yang Junxuan

1:54.37

Kiah Melverton

 1:55.40 Tang Muhan

1:55.00

Mollie O’Callaghan

 1:54.80 Zhang Yufei

1:55.66

Ariarne Titmus

 1:52.82 Li Bingje

1:55.30

Titmus Sets Two World Records

Titmus’ performance during the 4x200m set two world records on Sunday.

Not only did the Australians record the fastest times for 800m women’s freestyle but Titmus managed to clock in the fastest 4x200m free relay split in history at 1:52.82.

Titmus beat the previous record by 0.63 seconds, which was set by Italian Federica Pellegrini in 2009 at the World Championships at 1:53.45.

Top-5 Relay Splits Ever in the Women’s 4×200 Free Relay

When Titmus set the world record for the fastest 4×200 free relay split ever, she also became the first woman to break the 1-minute and 53-second mark.

For a complete breakdown of the fastest 4×200 relay splits ever, check out the list below.

  1. Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 1:52.82 (2022)
  2. Federica Pellegrini, Italy – 1:53.45 (2009)
  3. Sarah Sjostsrom, Sweden – 1:53.64 (2014)
  4. Katie Ledecky, United States – 1:53.67 (2022)
  5. Katie Ledecky, United States – 1:53.74 (2016)
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
