WATCH: Best Golf Shots from Round 1 of the 2022 British Open

The opening round of the 2022 British Open is nearly in the books. With the world’s top golfers playing at the iconic St. Andrews golf course, round 1 of the 2022 British Open produced some memorable moments. Check out some of the top shots from round 1 of the 2022 British Open below.

Watch the Top Shots of Round 1 at the 2022 British Open

Missed any of this morning's action? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Enjoy some of the best shots from the early starters👇#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/MM7MazvuSF — The Open (@TheOpen) July 14, 2022

Cameron Smith’s long birdie putt on the second hole was impressive but Ian Poulter one-upped him with a miraculous eagle putt on hole 9.

Rory McIlroy was among the golfers who got off to a fast start at the 2022 British Open. In the clip above, an in-form McIlroy started off his day with a long birdie putt, proving why he entered as the odds-on favorite.

Cameron Young Opens Atop British Open Leaderboard

Cameron Young was among the best performers in the early group of golfers at St. Andrews on Thursday.

After going four strokes under par through eight holes, Young finished the first round with a score of -7, good for first place on the early British Open leaderboard.

A +12500 longshot, Young finds himself with a legitimate chance to win the Open Championship at the Old Course.

Young entered the 2022 British Open ranked second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee and has three second-place finishes already this season.

Rory McIlroy Off To A Fast Start

Perhaps a sign of things to come, McIlroy showed extraordinary touch on the first hole, sinking a long putt to save birdie.

A +1000 betting favorite entering the opening round, McIlroy finished -6 through 18 holes, good for second place on the British Open leaderboard.

McIlroy has been in top form of late.

With five top-10 in his last seven starts, including a victory at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy is well-positioned to win his first major championship since 2014.

Not only is McIlroy first on the tour in total strokes gained, he also ranks third in strokes gained: off-the-tee and tee-to-green, which will be crucial to his success at St. Andrews.