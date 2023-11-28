Actor and director Bradley Cooper recently appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show to promote his upcoming movie Maestro.

Maestro is based on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein.

Cooper wrote, directed, produced, and portrayed Bernstein in the movie.

Stern asked Cooper if he would rather have multiple Oscars for his movie for his and lead actress Carey Mulligan’s work in front of the camera and his work behind the camera or a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship.

What Cooper Said

He immediately answered that an Eagles Super Bowl win would be his choice.

Three Oscars for his new movie or an @Eagles Super Bowl? Bradley Cooper didn’t hesitate with an answer. 😂🦅 (via @sternshow) pic.twitter.com/GeI32KNhgM — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2023

Cooper, 48, was born in the suburbs of Philadelphia and is a lifelong Eagles fan.

He is frequently spotted in the owner’s box at home games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Cooper is always sitting near Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Executive VP and GM Howie Roseman.

He was at the wild Sunday night Week 12 game between the Eagles and Bills.

It ended with an Eagles come-from-behind overtime win.

Bradley Cooper was every @Eagles fan during that win 🦅 pic.twitter.com/AvNWMbaElf — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2023

Cooper has been friends with Lurie since filming the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook.

That movie was based in the suburbs of Philadelphia, and the characters were Eagles fans.

Cooper has a lot to be happy about with the 2023 Eagles.

They have the NFL’s best record at 10-1.

The Eagles can lock in a playoff spot as early as Week 13 and are perfectly positioned to earn the first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs as they did in 2022.

Cooper’s team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in February’s Super Bowl.

The Eagles avenged that loss in Week 11 with a win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

No one will be surprised if the Eagles make a second straight trip to the Super Bowl and win the big game in 2024.

If all of this happens, you can bet that Cooper will be among the excited fans watching.