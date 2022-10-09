WATCH: Breece Hall Storms Down the Field for a Staggering 80-yard Charge Against the Dolphins

New York Jets have raced into an early lead against the Dolphins, although the travelling side have put their first points on the board just before the end of the first quarter.

The Jets, who are -425 in live NFL betting, are 2-2 heading into this match-up and the Dolphins were widely expected to put up a fourth win in five games.

However, New York are 12-7 to the good heading into the second quarter having registered some big plays, and did lead by 12 points before Raheem Mosert managed to storm into the end zone to put the Floridians firmly back in the tie.

Jets running back Breece Hall showed his elite rushing ability as he stormed down the field to gain 80-yards, falling just short of the Dolphins’ 1-yard line.

Breece Hall with a 79-catch and run down to the #Dolphins 1-yard line.pic.twitter.com/TRmN585nZy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

Hall, a second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, scored his first professional touchdown against the Browns in Week 2, and this monstrous display of speed is an exciting glimpse into what could be a prosperous career for the 21-year-old.