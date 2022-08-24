News

WATCH: Chicago Cubs Fans Fight In Stand During 13-3 Loss To St Louis Cardinals

Kyle Curran
It’s fair to say that the Chicago Cubs are having a tough time this season, and fans of the National League side aren’t making it much better with footage of them fighting amongst themselves emerges on Twitter.

The Cubs are currently playing a five-game series against close rivals in their division, the St. Louis Cardinals, and during the third game of the series, tensions rose in the stands and the Cubs fans engaged in an ugly brawl in the stands.

Regarding the brawl, it’s not the first time this has happened at Wrigley Field, the Cubs fans often end up fighting amongst themselves, as there always seems to be something to upset or frustrate the fans, whether it’s on or off the field.

Unlike the Cubs, the Cardinals are having quite the season, with a six-game lead in the NL Central, it’s looking likely that Oliver Marmol’s men will top their division.

