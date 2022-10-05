The Sports Daily

WATCH: Comical Moment Fan Capsizes Over Railings Attempting to Catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR

Charlie Rhodes
New York Yankees first baseman Aaron Judge finally broke the single-season home run record against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, much to the delight of the travelling fans in Arlington.

Roger Maris’ long-standing record was broken after Judge hit a monstrous slider over to left field for his 62nd home run of the season to move into top spot.

The Yankees, who are +525 to win the World Series in current MLB betting, have played 161 games across this current season, and Judge has led the league in a whole host of stats including runs (131)  and total bases (386) in a magical season for the 30-year-old.

Amongst the rapturous roar and madness that ensued following Judge’s record-breaking slog, one fan was particularly eager to grab a piece of history as the camera panned round to left-field.

Eagle-eyed users across social media have spotted the unfortunate match-goer dropping from a sizeable distance – it is made even more laughable by the fact he is some 10 seats to the left of where the ball would eventually land.

See the hilarious footage for yourself below.

According to USA Today the lucky fan who eventually plucked the ball out of the air was eventually escorted out by security –  according to reports the ball is worth at least a cushty $2 million.

Meanwhile for the unfortunate falling fan, he thankfully sustained no injuries but was quickly pounced on by stadium officials for breaching the guardrail.

The rest of the fans at the Globe Life Field gave Judge a heartwarming ovation at the end of the inning as took to the field.

 

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
