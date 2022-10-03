WATCH: Doug Pederson Receives Standing Ovation Upon Eagles Return

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Perderson walked out to a standing ovation from Philly Eagles fans, who are still clearly forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the team to a Super Bowl title back in 2017.

Standing ovation for Doug Pederson in his return to Philly 👏 (via @CindyWeb94)pic.twitter.com/8Rv2QbUMG3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 2, 2022

In the past, Eagles fans have been known for showing now mercy. They’ve booed for all sorts before, so coming into the game, there was a question of will Pederson be booed by fans of his former club. However, there was nothing. Fans shared a wonderful moment with Pederson as he came out onto the pitch to a heartwarming ovation.

Pederson helped the team to their first Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2017 season, and ever since has become a legend of the franchise.

The 54-year-old also walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. He gave it to Jason Kelce, Eagles center, a pivotal part of that Super Bowl team. The pair shared a nice moment together at the end of thew game, where Pederson handed over his soaked Jags jacket to Kelce.

Hey Coach, gimme your jacket. That's going in my trophy case. Awesome moment after the game for @JasonKelce and Doug Pederson. Kelce said it'll be a "prized posession" https://t.co/x3SJt0nNVc — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) October 2, 2022

Kelce and fellow Super Bowl champion, tackle Lane Johnson, both became teary-eyed when they reunited with Pederson, He wasn’t just any coach that passes through an NFL player’s career.