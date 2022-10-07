WATCH : Draymond Green Attacks teammate Jordan Poole At Warriors Practice

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is facing punishment following a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole at practice. Footage has emerged on social media following early reports of the incident.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

In the video above, it appears that words were exchanged between the two, with Green going that one step too far and striking his teammate.

Reports say that Green eventually apologised to Poole, after swinging a heavy blow at him.

Earlier this week, sources close to The Athletic reported that a heated altercation took place at Warriors practice on Wendesday. Shams Charnia reported the incident between the two players, and Green looks like he could be in a spot of bother now, with footage going viral on social media.

Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green. Story at @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater, @ThompsonScribe: https://t.co/OYQ9WJFJtd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2022

The opening of the NBA season is less than two weeks away, and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Draymond Green will be playing in the colours of the Warriors, as they welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to the Oracle Arena.