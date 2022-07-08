WATCH: Fan does 30 Push-Ups for Stephen Curry’s Autograph

NBA News and Rumors

James Foglio
During a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, a fan asked for Stephen Curry’s autograph; watch the full video here of the four-time NBA champion signing the fan’s Warriors jersey while he performs 30 push-ups. Of course, Curry asked for exactly 30 push-ups because he wears the No. 30 jersey.

Before the young fan reached the magic number, Curry walked over to sign his jersey on the green. This occurred on Thursday in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. Dell, his father, is also competing in the tournament. Seth Curry, Stephen’s brother, is playing as well.

Watch Stephen Curry Fan Perform 30 Push-Ups for Autograph

Moreover, Stephen Curry won his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP in last month’s NBA Finals against the Celtics. The guard averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game in the six-game series. After averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game during the regular season, he earned his fourth All-Star selection and third All-NBA Second-Team selection.

Furthermore, Curry won the NBA’s first ever Western Conference Finals MVP award after averaging 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game versus the Mavericks. To add to his statistics and accomplishments above, the 13-year veteran won his first All-Star Game MVP last season after putting up 50 points.

NFL stars and actors competing in the American Century Championship

Other celebrity athletes competing in the American Century Championship include NFL stars Patrick Peterson, Charles Woodson, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelche, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, A.J. Hawk, Adam Thielen, David Carr, Derek Carr and Dwight Freeney.

Plus, actors Ray Ramano, Brian Baumgartner, Anthony Anderson and Larry the Cable Guy are also golfing in the tournament. Ramano is famous for providing the voice of Manny in the Ice Age films and starring as Raymond in Everybody Loves Raymond. And Baumgartner played Kevin in The Office. More articles related to Stephen Curry are on the main page.

