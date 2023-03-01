The 40-yard dash is one of the most anticipated events at the NFL Combine. Fans and scouts alike look forward to seeing their favorite players run at full tilt, trying to impress and improve their draft stock. Let’s take a look back at some notable 40-yard dash times from previous combines and pro days.

1. Tyreek Hill | WR | 2016 | 4.29 Seconds

One standout performance came from Tyreek Hill, now a star receiver for the Miami Dolphins. At the 2016 combine, Hill was unable to compete after he was arrested on domestic abuse charges. However, at his pro day he sped through the 40-yard dash in an official time of just 4.29 seconds.

Hill’s speed was impressive, but it wasn’t enough to boost his draft stock significantly. He was eventually picked in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has become one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the NFL.

2. Deion Sanders | CB | 1989 | 4.27 Seconds

Another notable performer in the 40-yard dash was former cornerback Deion Sanders, who ran a blazing 4.27 seconds at the 1989 combine. Rumor has it, he carried on running straight down the tunnel and wasn’t seen again that day. Classic Prime Time.

In 1989, the NFL Combine was not a large event like it is today, which means video of the dash is hard to come by. In the meantime, here he is chasing down Don Beebe who apparently ran a 4.25 40-yard dash.

Don Beebe clocked a 4.25 40 and somehow got run tf down by Deion Sanders pic.twitter.com/VpmljttxXr — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 17, 2021

Sanders was known for his speed throughout his career, and he went on to become one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. Today, Sanders is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, where he continues to inspire young college football players.

3. John Ross | WR | 2017 | 4.22 Seconds

The player who holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in combine history is John Ross. At the 2017 combine, Ross clocked a blistering time of 4.22 seconds. This beat the previous record of 4.24 set by Chris Johnson. Check out the lightning in the clip below:

Remember the fastest 40 in Combine history? John Ross ran it in 4.22 seconds 😱💨 📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins March 2nd on @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/6Y8HVYN7Ki — NFL (@NFL) February 22, 2023

Despite his impressive performance, Ross has struggled to live up to the hype in the NFL. He was selected ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, but injuries and inconsistent play have hindered his career thus far.

Honorable Mention – Usain Bolt | Celebrity Wing | 2019 | 4.22 Seconds

Usain Bolt is widely regarded as one of the fastest humans in history, and his blazing speed has made him a popular comparison for NFL prospects and fans alike.

In 2019, Bolt ran a 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds. However, it does appear as though he was taking it easy! This was done as part of a promotional event with a sports apparel company, and showed off his impressive acceleration and top-end speed.

Bolt’s time was obviously not officially recognized by the NFL. Nonetheless, it has still become a benchmark for players and fans looking to measure their speed and agility against one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

Just @usainbolt tying the NFL 40-yard dash record like it's no big deal 😤 (via @simoncrosse) pic.twitter.com/lmuDz4TMEn — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2019

Other Notable Times

Other notable 40-yard dash times include:

Chris Johnson’s 4.24 seconds in 2008

Dri Archer’s 4.26 seconds in 2014

Marquise Goodwin’s 4.27 seconds in 2013

These players used their speed to become impact players in the NFL, showcasing the importance of the 40-yard dash in evaluating prospects.

Achane With a Chance to Challenge Ross Record?

This year’s class features several intriguing prospects who could challenge John Ross’ record. One player to keep an eye on is Devon Achane, a running back from Texas A&M.

Achane ran a wind-assisted 10.02 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and has a personal best of 10.18 seconds in the event. His elite speed could make him a valuable asset for any NFL team in need of a game-breaking playmaker.

The 40-yard dash and other athletic testing drills are crucial for players looking to make their mark at the NFL Combine. They offer a chance for players to showcase their skills and prove themselves against their peers. For fans and scouts, these events provide a glimpse into the future of the league. Everyone gets a closer look at the potential stars who could one day make an impact on Sundays.

The NFL Combine is an exciting time for football fans, as we get to witness some of the best young talent in the world compete in athletic testing drills and on-field events. The 40-yard dash is just one aspect of this event. Nevertheless, it has become a highlight for many, as we marvel at the speed and athleticism of these incredible athletes.