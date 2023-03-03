Georgia football star Nolan Smith ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine and elicited a great reaction from his former Bulldog teammates.

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis has become a place where college football players showcase the skills, athleticism, and intangibles that make them worthy of being drafted.

All types of players are invited to the NFL Combine, from first-round picks to potentially undrafted players.

Thursday marked the first day of workouts at the 2023 NFL Combine and no one made their presence felt more than Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith. The 238-pound linebacker put his elite athleticism on display in both the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump, becoming the first player to run a sub-4.4s 40-yard dash and record a vertical of over 40 inches.

Check out Smith’s burst of speed below.

Georgia DE Nolan Smith just ran an unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash at 6'2 and 238 pounds. 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/qPR4i7B6ev — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 2, 2023

Here is Smith showcasing his vertical leap, which was measured at 41.5 inches.

😳 Per the NFL Network, Nolan Smith is the heaviest player to have a vertical over 40" & a 40-yard dash less than 4.4 in NFL combine history. Nolan ran an official 4.39 40-yard dash and jumped a 41.5" vertical at 238 lbs. pic.twitter.com/eEJFYr6CrP — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 3, 2023

Smith Forced To Shut Things Down

After Smith’s performance, he wasn’t satisfied but was still forced to shut things down after receiving a phone call from his agent.

“I wasn’t even running full speed.” Nolan Smith upset and appears to receive the “shut it down” phone call. He wanted that 2nd attempt. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9Pl4QP4XXo — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) March 3, 2023

Georgia Football Teammates React To Smith’s 40-Yard Dash

Smith’s 4.39-second 40-yard dash drew a great reaction from his fellow teammates.

Here is a clip of some of Smith’s teammates watching his performance back in Athens, Georgia.

😂 Georgia players respond to Nolan Smith’s 4.44 pic.twitter.com/KIn2UOYZkw — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) March 2, 2023

Smith Will Be One Of The Big Winners At The NFL Combine

Smith’s performance is sure to have NFL scouts drooling and will likely boost his draft stock over the next month.

According to Austin Mock of The Athletic, the linebacker scored in the 99th percentile in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump among all edge rushers dating back to 2000.

Smith was considered a top-20 prospect among some NFL scouts, but he could be rising up draft boards very soon.

