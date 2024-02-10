NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: Jason Kelce Hits on 18 and Wins in Las Vegas Blackjack Game Before the Super Bowl with Bussin’ With The Boys, Tom Segura and Burt Kreischer

David Evans
Sports Editor
shirtless jason kelce

In a daring Las Vegas moment, Jason Kelce, the retired NFL icon, astounded onlookers by hitting on a soft 18 at a blackjack table before the Super Bowl showdown between the Chiefs and 49ers. Accompanied by the lively “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast team, renowned comedians Tom Segura and Burt Kreischer, this audacious move added to the pre-game excitement. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s media day comments fueled speculation about Jason’s potential return to football.

Jason Kelce Hits on 18 in Blackjack & Wins!

Las Vegas, the city of high stakes and brighter lights, became the backdrop for an unforgettable scene as Jason Kelce, the retired NFL star known for his on-field prowess, took a gamble at the blackjack tables.

@bussinwtb What an INSANE last hand for all The Boys Thank you to @bertkreischer & @Tom Segura for an awesome time #BWTB #tomsegura #jasonkelce #bertkreischer #blackjack #2bears1cave #newheightspodcast ♬ original sound – bussinwtb

In a move that left spectators in awe, Kelce boldly hit on a soft 18, a decision that speaks volumes about his daring nature. The table was not just a gathering of gamblers; it was a constellation of stars. Alongside Kelce were the hosts of the popular “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, known for their charismatic and engaging sports commentary, and the comedic giants Tom Segura and Burt Kreischer, adding their trademark humor to the mix.

Kelce in Las Vegas to Watch Brother Travis in Super Bowl

This high-stakes moment was a snapshot of the weekend’s electric atmosphere. As Kelce defied conventional blackjack wisdom with his play, the onlookers buzzed with excitement. This wasn’t just a game; it was a spectacle, a convergence of sports, comedy, and daring decisions.

It epitomized the spirit of the Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas – a place where risks are celebrated and the unexpected is the norm.

Amidst this exhilarating backdrop, Travis Kelce’s comments about his brother Jason added another layer of intrigue. On media day, amidst the frenzy of Super Bowl preparations, Travis playfully suggested that Jason, despite his retirement, might still have a future in football.

This offhand remark sparked a wave of speculation among fans and sports analysts alike. Could the older Kelce be contemplating a return to the NFL?

As the Super Bowl weekend nears, the blend of celebrity encounters, bold gambling moves, and sports rumors will encapsulate the essence of Las Vegas. Jason Kelce’s decision to hit on a soft 18 at the blackjack table was a statement, mirroring the unpredictability and excitement that the Super Bowl brings every year.

If you’d like to try and replicate this bold Jason Kelce move (not recommended), check out our guide on the best online blackjack casinos.

NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

Arrow to top