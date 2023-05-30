Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton put his arm strength on display during spring practice, throwing the ball over 80 yards in a video that went viral over the weekend.

One of the most athletic quarterbacks in college football, the former Michigan transfer is expected to start under center for the Vols after spending two seasons in Tennessee as a backup.

Watch Milton put his arm talent on display and then execute a perfect backflip below.

Joe Milton with a cannon for an arm 💪pic.twitter.com/BtESn3TEik — The Players’ Lounge (@ThPlayersLounge) May 27, 2023

Can Milton Take A Step Forward With His Accuracy In 2023?

Milton has one of the best arms in college football but has struggled with his accuracy, something that he improved upon in his second year at Tennessee. Last season, Milton completed 64.6 percent of his passes and finished with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in limited playing time behind eventual NFL Draft pick Hendon Hooker.

Like Hooker, Milton has a chance to propel himself up NFL Draft boards with a strong performance under center as the Volunteers starting quarterback. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Milton has all of the measurables that NFL scouts dream about in a franchise quarterback.

However, timing and ball placement have been an issue for Milton at times.

In his final season at Michigan, he completed just 56.7 percent of his passes and struggled to read through his progressions.

With an extra year of preparation under Josh Huepel, Milton could be poised for a big year and a strong season for the Vols could be enough for him to join the conversation for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Joe Milton Odds To Win The Heisman in 2023: +2000

Milton’s unique combination of size, skill, and athleticism is enough to make him a serious contender for the Heisman in 2023.

According to BetOnline, Milton is one of the contenders to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. The odds-on favorite, USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+450), will have a chance to become the first repeat winner since 1974.

However, Milton isn’t far behind and ranks among the top-10 contenders with the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +2000.

Despite the high expectations, Tennessee’s quarterback is reportedly more interested in team success than any personal accolades.

In a recent interview on ESPN, Milton spoke on being one of the frontrunners of the Heisman.

“I’ve seen it once before, but to me personally, I don’t look at it just because we got other things in mind,” Milton said. “Because the team is more important than I am.”

Check out the video below.

Joe Milton handles everything exactly how you want your QB1 to handle things. pic.twitter.com/tYyCLO3ysi — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) May 23, 2023

