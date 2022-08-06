WATCH: Justin Jefferson Cooks Patrick Peterson at Vikings Camp

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put his talent on display during training camp on Friday, leaving cornerback Patrick Peterson in the dust with a gorgeous out route.

Jefferson used his fancy footwork to fake towards the middle part of the field before breaking for the sidelines.

The route helped Jefferson gain a few extra yards of separation, allowing him to make a clean catch and stay in bounds.

Check out Jefferson and Peterson’s 1-on-1 battle in Vikings’ training camp.

Justin Jefferson cooking Patrick Peterson on an out route: pic.twitter.com/wDP8oeX3RJ — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) August 5, 2022

Jefferson Considers Himself Best WR in the NFL

While he’s just in his third NFL season, Jefferson considers himself the best wide receiver in the league.

The Vikings’ wideout was in the news earlier this week for saying that he was better than 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl 2022 MVP Cooper Kupp.

“Coop is good, but I’ll say he’s behind me,” Jefferson said.

Of course, confidence has never been a problem for Jefferson, who is off to one of the hottest starts ever at the wide receiver position.

Through two seasons, he has racked up 196 receptions and 3,016 receiving yards, including 79 catches of 15 yards or more.

All three of those marks rank first in NFL history.

Can Jefferson Surpass The 2,000-Yard Mark?

According to reports, Jefferson is eyeing another individual record ahead of the 2022 season.

The Vikings wide receiver apparently has his eyes on record for most receiving yards in a single season.

That record is held by former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Megatron racked up 1,964 yards during the 2012 season, breaking a then-27-year-old record originally set by Jerry Rice.

Last year, Kupp finished with 1,947 yards, just 17 yards short of the single-season record.

But Jefferson isn’t just after the record, he wants to set a new standard for NFL WRs by breaking the 2,000-yard plateau.

We’ll see if he can make it happen in 2022.