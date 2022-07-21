NCAA

WATCH: Kentucky QB Will Levis Drinks Mayonnaise in Coffee

Jon Conahan
Will Levis

We have seen some strange things happen in this world, but this one might take the crown of the weirdest thing you will ever see. University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis said that he loves mayonnaise in his coffee and he wasn’t lying.

Seriously, mayonnaise in his coffee. I guess if there isn’t any sugar around, mayonnaise will have to do from now. This isn’t the first time Will has done something strange with food as he once ate a banana that still had the peel on it.

Will Levis Kentucky

Despite his odd decision to put mayonnaise in his coffee, Will Levis is actually a legit college quarterback. He started his career at Penn State University before heading down south to be a Wildcat. In the 2021 season, he finished with 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and a QBR of 76.8%. His QBR was the 18th highest in college football a season ago and his yards and touchdowns were both ranked in the top 50.

Kentucky will open up the 2022 season against Miami Ohio in a game that they should easily be able to take care of business in. They will start SEC play during week 2 against the University of Florida in Gainesville. Levis is looking to continue doing what he did a season ago and possibly even bring his team an SEC title. He has the talent to do so and it’s expected that Kentucky should have a decent team around him this year, so it’s a possibility that they make some noise.

Kentucky won the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against the University of Iowa last season. They were ranked number 18 in the nation going into the final game of the year and landed inside the top 15 in a few publications. Take away some of their disappointing losses to teams that they could’ve beaten and Kentucky had a chance to make something special happen last year.

