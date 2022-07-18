WATCH: LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan Pulled Up To The Drew League

LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan decided to team up in the Drew League on Saturday. NBA fans and basketball fans around the world were ecstatic to see the two go at it during the offseason.

DeMar and LeBron both played on the same team as they were able to edge out a a tough win against Black Pearl Elite. Black Pearl Elite had some overseas players and former college players, so they weren’t bad players by any means. There was a point where Black Pearl Elite was actually leading in the fourth quarter by seven points, but then LeBron James took over and was able to help secure his team the win.

DeMar DeRozan finished the game with 30 points on 9 of 23 from the field. LeBron James put up 42 points by himself while shooting 18 for 36 from the field.

LeBron Drew League Highlights

Lakers Situation Isn’t A Great One

Although LeBron was having plenty of fun at the Drew League on Saturday, whatever is going on in Los Angeles certainly isn’t making him happy. Russell Westbrook decided to fire his agent over the weekend and that caused some more concerned for the Lakers future.

Westbrook didn’t have a great season a year ago, and Lakers fans were hoping that he was going to be traded. It doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case at the moment, but the offseason still isn’t over and anything could happen at any given second.

Although Westbrook will be back in a Lakers uniform next season, most likely, the Lakers did go out and make some decent off-season moves. They were able to go out and acquire Lonnie Walker, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and a few other role players that should be able to help this team compete at the level that they’re looking to compete next season.

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls enjoyed some success a year ago. Nobody expected the Bulls to be in the position that they were in, so what they did a year ago was certainly looked at as a positive. If they can find a way to stay healthy this year, maybe the Bulls could find more success come playoff time.