Lions vs. Packers: How To Watch NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Week 4 of the NFL season begins on Thursday Night Football when the Detroit Lions (2-1) play the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The game will stream on Prime Video. Find out how to watch the Lions vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream. 

After allowing 393 yards and 37 points in Week 2, the Lions’ defense buckled down against the Falcons in Week 3. Detroit sacked Desmond Ridder seven times and only surrendered 44 rushing yards in a 20-6 win.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love channeled his inner Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers last week, scoring 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 18-17.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Thursday Night Football.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Lions vs. Packers
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Sept. 28, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Coverage of Thursday Night Football begins with TNF Tonight at 7 p.m.ET on Prime Video. The kickoff between the Lions and Packers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung providing commentary on the broadcast. Watch through a connected device or stream online on Amazon.

Fans in the local market for the Lions and Packers can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can watch the Lions vs. Packers on their phones or tablets.

Looking for more ways to watch the game? Fans can view Lions vs. Packers with a free live stream on BetOnline. The online sportsbook provides customers a free TNF stream after placing a bet.

There is a special promotion on BetOnline where new customers will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus. Once you place a bet on the game, you will be able to stream Lions vs. Packers.

How To Watch Lions vs. Packers With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Lions vs. Packers
  5. Stream Lions vs. Packers for free

Lions vs. Packers: TNF Preview

Head coach Dan Campbell talks with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Head coach Dan Campbell talks with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during action against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Ford Field.
Lions 49ers

The Lions and Packers last met in Week 18 of the 2022 season. The Packers needed to win to make the playoffs. However, the Lions played the role of spoiler, defeating Green Bay by a score of 37-30 to eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Lions and the Packers enter Thursday Night Football off huge wins in Week 3.

Keep an eye on the Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, who plans to make his season debut against the Lions. However, Watson is listed as questionable on the injury report.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-109) +2 (-109) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Lions NFL News and Rumors Packers
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

