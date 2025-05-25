WATCH: Rafael Nadal Arrives At Roland Garros Before Ceremony

The 2025 French Open has begun, and as the first round gets underway, all eyes will be on 14-time champion Rafael Nadal on Day 1. Nadal just arrived at Roland Garros to participate in very different festivities.

😍 Rafael Nadal has arrived at Roland Garros for his tribute ceremony pic.twitter.com/MvvqaRRAn3 — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) May 25, 2025

The French Tennis Federation, along with French Open tournament director (and former player) Amelie Mauresmo, have organized a ceremony to honor Nadal who retired from professional tennis in November 2024.

Nadal already has a statue of himself on the Roland Garros grounds so what can fans expect in the ceremony. Earlier in the week, Mauresmo was tight-lipped. She said there will be plenty of surprises for Nadal, but it will be a fitting event for him, a player who exemplified sportsmanship and class.

Roland Garros Social Media’s Nod To Rafael Nadal

If it is as clever as the Roland Garros social media account’s acknowledgement of Nadal, tennis fans are in for a treat.

On Saturday, the tournament’s site posted this work of art.

What We Know About The Rafael Nadal Ceremony

Though it is top secret, Novak Djokovic confirmed yesterday that he will be in attendance along with Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Carlos Alcaraz is also expected to be there.

Iga Swiatek might be there; she expressed interest in going but had to factor in her match and training schedule.

It is unclear if other current players will be there. We also do not know if a court or area on the grounds could be renamed for Nadal as part of the ceremony.

The timing of the ceremony is after the day session of men’s matches which is anticipated to be at approximately 12 PM EDT. Watch the ceremony live on TNT.