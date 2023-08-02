At the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, a moment stood out that has since captured the world’s attention. Nasra Ali Abukar, Somalia’s entry in the women’s 100-metre sprint, recorded a time of 21.81 seconds, a mark that’s set a new record for slowness in international competition. To say her performance caused a stir would be an understatement.

A Viral Performance

As soon as the race began, Abukar was left behind. Her competitors sped away, and she finished the distance a full 10 seconds after the leaders. The video of her race has gone viral, attracting over 20 million views on Twitter and sparking a heated debate online. To put her time of 21.81 seconds in context, the qualifying standard for the U.S. women’s Olympic 100m team stands at 11.15 seconds.

The world record for 200m held by Florence Griffith-Joyner is 21.34 seconds. This is a whole half a second quicker than Abukar ran the 100m!

Accusations of Nepotism

Critics have questioned Abukar’s inclusion in the team, with accusations of nepotism flying thick and fast. Abukar has been identified as the niece of Somali Athletics President Abdullahi Ahmed Tarabi, leading to questions about her selection.

Twitter user Elham Garaad, who helped the video go viral, questioned the decision, saying, “The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It’s disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It’s truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally.”

A History of Struggles

This is not the first time Somalia’s athletics have faced scrutiny. In 2016, Maryan Nuh Muse ran a slow 400m heat at the Rio Olympics, while the shocking training conditions for athletes in the country were highlighted in 2012.

However, the case of Abukar stands out, particularly because of the alleged familial connection and the suspicions of financial irregularities. The Somali Athletic Federation has now launched an investigation into why she was selected.

Skipping Across the Line

The visual of Abukar casually skipping across the finish line, well after her competitors had finished, adds a poignant touch to a complex issue.

While some have seen it as a sign of her lack of preparation, others have criticized the Ministry of Youth and Sports for sending an “untrained” athlete to such a high-profile event. Meanwhile, there is a third crowd, who think this is simply a fun, hilarious moment (cough, ahem, us).

A Reflective Moment

Nasra Ali Abukar’s run may have ended with the slowest ever time recorded for a female athlete in the 100m, but it’s clear that her race has only begun a larger conversation. The questions of nepotism, governance, training standards, and representation are all brought to the forefront.

