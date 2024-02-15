NHL News and Rumors

Watch: T.J. Oshie’s Shootout Heroics From 2014 Winter Olympics

Dan Girolamo
T.J. Oshie sits on a bench.

On February 15, 2014, T.J. Oshie became an American hero for his performance in the 2014 Winter Olympics. Relive this memorable performance on its 10th anniversary.

Oshie was on Team USA’s hockey team in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

On February 15, 2014, Team USA faced off against Russia in a preliminary-round game. Tied 2-2, the game went into a shootout. Oshie converted on his first attempt, while fellow Americans James van Riemsdyk and Joe Pavelski missed their opportunity. Ilya Kovalchuk was the only member of Team Russia to score in their first three attempts.

Starting with Round 4, tiebreakers are played one round at a time until there is a winner. In international play, teams can select the same player to take every penalty shot after the first three rounds. Team USA took advantage of this rule and sent Oshie out for the remaining rounds.

In Round 8, Kovalchuk missed, opening the door for Oshie to win with a goal. There was never a doubt, as “T.J. Sochi” converted to give Team USA the 3-2 victory. In the shootout, Oshie made four goals in six attempts.

The win gave Team USA a bye and secured their spot in the Olympic quarterfinals.

T.J. Oshie Discusses About 2014 Shootout

In 2022, Oshie sat down with the Spittin Chiclets podcast to discuss the 2014 shootout. Oshie had no idea if he would take all of Team USA’s shots after Round 3.

“I had an idea I would be going in the shootout. I didn’t know I’d be going first,” Oshie said. “After that [Round 4], every time I shot, I didn’t know when I got back to the bench if he [Team USA Head Coach Dan Bylsma] was going to call me again.”

Luckily for Team USA, Bylsma called Oshie’s number again… and again.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
