The 40-yard dash is one of the most anticipated events at the NFL Combine. It’s a test of speed, agility, and explosiveness, and it can have a significant impact on a player’s draft stock. Fans love watching players showcase their speed and seeing who can post the fastest times. On Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Combine, some of the top prospects in the country put their speed to the test. Here are the top five official 40-yard dash times from Day 2 of the combine.

1. DJ Turner | Michigan – 4.26 seconds

4.27 FOR DJ TURNER〽️ Fastest player at the Combine so far pic.twitter.com/ukpj9Ot2dZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2023

DJ Turner was already on NFL scouts’ radars after reportedly clocking an impressive 23.07 MPH on GPS during training. He lived up to the hype with a blazing-fast 4.26-second 40-yard dash time. Turner’s speed is undeniable, and his performance at the combine likely helped boost his draft stock significantly.

2. Jakorian Bennett | Maryland – 4.30 Seconds

Jakorian Bennett can SCOOT 4.31🔥 pic.twitter.com/lc9Mglgs8h — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2023

Jakorian Bennett is a talented cornerback from the University of Maryland. He has recorded five interceptions and 22 pass deflections over the last two seasons, showing his ability to make plays in the passing game. Bennett’s speed is also impressive, as he posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash time on Day 2 of the combine. His performance could help him rise up the draft boards.

T3. Deonte Banks | Maryland – 4.35 seconds

Another Maryland cornerback, Deonte Banks, also put on an impressive display of speed at the combine. Banks has drawn positive praise from scouts for his athleticism and playmaking ability, and his 4.35-second 40-yard dash time only reinforces that. He could be a value pick for teams looking for a fast and agile cornerback in the second or third round.

T3. Emmanuel Forbes | Mississippi State – 4.35 seconds

Emmanuel Forbes is a smaller cornerback from Mississippi State, weighing in at just 166 pounds. However, his size doesn’t seem to be a hindrance, as he posted a lightning-fast 4.36-second 40-yard dash time. Forbes’ speed is impressive, and he could be an intriguing prospect for teams looking for a speedy cornerback who can match up with some of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL.

T5. Kelee Ringo | Georgia – 4.36 seconds

Kelee Ringo has always been known for his quickness and agility on the field. The Georgia cornerback is likely a first-round pick, and his 4.37-second 40-yard dash time only reinforces his status as a top prospect. Ringo’s speed is just one of the many assets he possesses, including excellent size and physicality for a cornerback. He is definitely a player to watch as he makes the jump to the NFL.

Also clocking 4.36 was South Carolina DB Darius Rush.

Watching the speed of these gifted athletes is one of the most exciting aspects of the NFL Combine. Day 2 showcased some of the fastest players in the country, including DJ Turner, Jakorian Bennett, and Kelee Ringo. These players’ impressive performances in the 40-yard dash will undoubtedly help them stand out to scouts and executives as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.