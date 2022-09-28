NFL News and Rumors

WATCH : Tottenham Transform Stadium Into NFL Arena

Kyle Curran
THFC-pitch-retracting
As the NFL comes back to London this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur have been transforming their £1 billion stadium into an NFL arena.

The Minnesota Vikings face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in one of three scheduled NFL games in the UK in October.

Footage has been released by the NFL showing the transformation of Spurs’ stadium for the change of sport this weekend, and it’s special.

The Premier League club own the only purpose-built NFL venue outside America with its state-of-the-art retractable pitch being one of the key features. It was built ready for huge occasions such as this.

Tottenham’s stadium opened in 2019, but it was always meant to accomadate events such as this, as the versatile ground is prepared for a lot more than just Premier League and Champions League football.

The Chicago Bears and the formerly-known Oakland Raiders played the first ever match at the stadium. Spurs have also played host to concerts and even boxing events.

NFL News and Rumors Updates
Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
