As the excitement builds for the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce has stirred up the fan base in a rather unique way. In a recent promotional video, Kelce chose the number 13 as his favorite roulette number, a choice that has delighted fans of both the Chiefs and pop superstar Taylor Swift, who happens to be Kelce’s significant other.

Kelce Choose 13 as Lucky Roulette Number for Taylor Swift?

The choice of number 13 by Kelce is not just a random pick. It holds a special significance in his relationship with Swift, known for her affinity with the number. Swift, born on December 13, has often cited 13 as her lucky number, integrating it into her public image and career.



With Swift likely to be in attendance at the Super Bowl, Kelce’s choice is seen as a sweet nod to their relationship, adding a personal touch to the already electrifying atmosphere.

Bosa, Hardman and Chris Jones All Pick Favorite Roulette Numbers

The video, which has drawn major attention to the sport, features other Super Bowl stars revealing their favorite roulette numbers in a light-hearted segment. Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers initially chose 97, his jersey number, before being reminded that it wasn’t an option in roulette. He then switched his choice to 8, joining in the fun with his fellow players.

Mecole Hardman, another Chiefs standout, selected the numbers 32, 34, and 36. He jokingly claimed these numbers are statistically more likely to win in roulette – a statement that should be taken with a grain of salt, as Hardman is known more for his football taletn than his roulette strategies.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones also chimed in, declaring himself a “7 and 13” guy, aligning with Kelce’s choice and perhaps unknowingly paying homage to Swift’s lucky number.

As the big game approaches, this lighthearted video adds an extra layer of excitement and camaraderie among the players. It’s a reminder that amidst the intense preparations and high stakes, there’s always room for a bit of fun and personal expression.

