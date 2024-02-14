On the latest episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII. Travis explained his altercation with head coach Andy Reid, and the brothers laughed about their time at the after-party.

Travis Kelce Explains Altercation With Andy Reid

Jason and Trav shared their real thoughts on the sideline moment with Coach Reid

During the broadcast, the cameras captured Travis having a “heated exchange” with Reid, ending with the Chiefs tight end bumping into his head coach.

After Jason said his brother crossed the line, Travis agreed and admitted he needed to handle the moment differently.

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and getting him off balance,” Travis said. “I love Coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him. I’m not playing for anybody else.”

Jason joked that when Reid gets mad next time, he’s “coming hot” at Travis.

“Oh yeah, I deserve it,” Travis added. “If he would’ve cold-cocked me in the face right there, I would’ve just ate it and been like, ‘Yeah, let’s fucking go.”

Travis And Jason Laugh About Their Time At The After-party

We got a FULL Super Bowl 58 recap from the field to the after parties

After the game, the Kelce brothers hit the Vegas clubs to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory. Even though Travis played in the game, Jason was seen partying harder than his brother.

“Nobody parties better than Jason Kelce,” Travis joked.

While Travis was spending time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Jason was seen dancing at the DJ booth wearing a luchador mask he found on the floor.

“There’s something about finding that luchador mask that really transformed the night,” Jason said. “It was insane.”

I'm sorry but if you can't find joy in a video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to Love Story that then pans to Jason Kelce on stage with Marshmello while wearing a wrestling mask then you need to reevaluate some things.