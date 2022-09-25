WATCH: Two Touchdowns In Q1 Between The Bills and Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins has started off in superb style as the two teams return blows in the opening quarter.

Josh Allen found Devin Singletary to make it eight consecutive games with an opening drive conversion.

Josh Allen + Devin Singletary = 6️⃣

September 25, 2022

The eight consecutive opening drive touchdown ties the all-time NFL record.

It was the perfect start for the Bills who are looking to make it 3-0 against a Dolphins team looking to do the same.

The Dolphins didn’t take too long to reply in the game.

Close to his own touchdown zone, Josh Allen was rushed by the Dolphins defense and forced into a fumble.

After several short drives, Chase Edmonds was able to get the ball over the line.

Chase Edmonds just stole 0.19 expected passing TDs from Tua…and hurt my feelings as a Raheem Mostert advocate September 25, 2022

We’re in for a close game between two unbeaten teams in Miami.