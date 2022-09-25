NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: Two Touchdowns In Q1 Between The Bills and Dolphins

Author image
joshstedman
Linkedin
1 min read
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins has started off in superb style as the two teams return blows in the opening quarter.

Josh Allen found Devin Singletary to make it eight consecutive games with an opening drive conversion.

The eight consecutive opening drive touchdown ties the all-time NFL record.

It was the perfect start for the Bills who are looking to make it 3-0 against a Dolphins team looking to do the same.

The Dolphins didn’t take too long to reply in the game.

Close to his own touchdown zone, Josh Allen was rushed by the Dolphins defense and forced into a fumble.

After several short drives, Chase Edmonds was able to get the ball over the line.

We’re in for a close game between two unbeaten teams in Miami.

